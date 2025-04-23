The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5 recap: three’s company

As The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5 begins, Ramona (Kate del Castillo) enters her cell when two guards put a mask over her head and attack her. They know who she really is. They demand Ramona wire $25 million to a bank account in 48 hours, otherwise they’ll reveal her secret to the other prisoners.

Will Ramona survive in prison? Can Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) save her? Or is he too preoccupied with his marriage to Thony (Elodie Yung)?

Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 5, “Wrecking Ball.”

Thony moves in with Jorge

Thony packs up her clothes and prepares to leave Fiona’s (Martha Millan) house so she can live with Jorge, as they need to make their marriage look as real as possible.

Thony is worried how Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) will deal with it. When they first arrive at Jorge’s mansion, Luca is confused. But he bonds with Jorge’s daughter, Violeta (Olivia Frida Filomena). However, when the guards shoot a coyote that comes onto the property, Luca gets really upset.

Thony tells Jorge to reduce the number of guards around the house. But he can’t do that. The cartel is finishing a critical negotiation and if things don’t go Jorge’s way, the other members will turn on Jorge and hurt him and his family.

Thony realizes she and Luca are now Jorge’s family, so her concern over their safety intensifies. Later, Luca still refuses to call Jorge’s house their home, but Thony tries to comfort him saying home is wherever they are together.

Playing the part

Thony has to attend the grand re-opening of the Desert Colosseum, Jorge’s venue, so they can convince Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini) that their marriage is real. If the wedding is deemed fraudulent, one of them will be put in prison.

Jorge gives Thony access to his dead wife Vanessa’s clothes so she can dress the part for the formal event. Jorge tells Thony about Vanessa, saying he promised her he’d leave the cartel and keep Violeta safe before she died.

Thony convinces Jorge to bring Luca and Violeta to the re-opening, so they look like a happy family instead of just a happy couple.

Jorge and Thony devise a love story to make their relationship seem more real and tell everyone at the event about it, including the mayor. Thony’s pager goes off, though, so she has to leave the event to save the life of a cartel member.

Later, Joel arrives at the event and tells Jorge that he’ll be watching their every step, as he’s certain one of them will slip up.

Fiona and JD (Ryan Sands) join Thony at the re-opening event for support. Afterwards, Fiona asks JD if she, Chris (Sean Lew), and Jaz (Faith Bryant) can move into his apartment. A delighted JD agrees and they kiss.

Feng is attacked

Elodie Yung in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

The page for Thony came from Feng (Alain Uy). Previously, Feng promised Jorge he’d send the bribe money for the mining license before, but before he can two people attack his home. Feng fights them off, but they injure his friend Jialong (Shu Q).

Thony struggles to find what’s wrong with Jialong, who she soon realizes is in a relationship with Feng. Feng asks Thony not to tell anyone. Feng then praises Thony for going from cleaning lady to doctor to the boss’ wife, predicting she’ll become a monster, just like he did.

When Jialong collapses again, Thony insists he needs to go to a hospital. But Feng refuses, knowing Jialong would be deported back to China where he’d die in a prison camp.

Elsewhere, El Don (Danny Pardo) realizes Feng’s bribe still hasn’t been sent. He warns Jorge if the funds don’t go through immediately Jorge’s associates will turn on him.

When Jorge finally gets hold of Feng, Feng says he won’t send the money until Thony saves Jialong. Over the phone, Jorge tells Thony to hurry up, as Feng needs to move the money now, otherwise Jorge, Thony and their children are in danger. Thony tells Feng she’ll only save Jialong if Feng transfers the money. The problem is Jialong is the only hacker who can send the money, and he’s still unconscious.

Thony finally takes Jialong to her hospital. Dupont (Daniel Bonjour) is immediately puzzled why she took five hours to bring Jialong in after a head trauma. Even Dupont struggles to diagnose Jialong. Until they realize he was poisoned from a recent tattoo.

Jorge and his henchmen storm into the hospital looking for Feng. Thony tells them to leave. When Jorge finds Feng he points a gun at him and tells him to transfer the money. As the pair standoff, Thony convinces Jorge to put his gun down.

Ultimately, Thony wakes Jialong up and Feng makes Jialong transfer the money.

Afterwards, Dupont criticizes Thony for not immediately calling the police at the sight of the gun. Dupont knows something is shady with Thony, but asks Thony to trust him. Thony says Feng and Jialong are her husband’s colleagues. Dupont is surprised to learn Thony is married, and ultimately tells Thony he doesn’t want to see any of them in the hospital again.

Ramona tries to survive in prison

Jorge doesn’t have the money to help Ramona, as he’s using it for his mining project. Knowing Ramona won’t survive a night if the prisoners find out who she is, Jorge says he’s working to get her transferred to a different prison. In the meantime, Ramona fights a police guard so she can be put into solitary confinement.

Ramona figures out the warden was behind the attack on her. The warden says he had orders to blackmail Ramona from people much worse than her. Ramona asks to be put in contact with them.

In the warden’s office, Ramona is met by Hunter Heller (Rita Volk). Ramona says to Hunter: “I assume you failed to take out Feng otherwise you wouldn’t be here,” revealing they have been in cahoots. Ramona says she fulfilled her part of the deal, so she demands Hunter call off the threat against her.

Hunter refuses, saying their agreement was for Ramona to stop the mining license bribe and put Jorge out of the mining business. Ramona wants Sin Cara out of the mining business as much as her, fearing Jorge’s dreams will kill them all. But she can only do so much from prison. So, Hunter helps Ramona get out of prison, moving her case to a new judge. Ramona still has an ankle bracelet on, though.

Now free, Ramona moves in with Thony and Jorge. Thony hides her obvious concern at her arrival, saying, “The door is always open for family.”

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady air Tuesdays on Fox; episodes stream on-demand on Hulu the next day.