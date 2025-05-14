The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8 recap: Thony investigates Vanessa’s death

The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8 begins at the hospital, where Dr. Dupont (Daniel Bonjour) inspects Thony’s (Élodie Yung) gunshot wound. She has returned to work after just six days, rather than the 10 that Dupont insisted. Dupont advises Thony to go to meetings for people who are in dangerous relationships, but she politely declines.

Dupont and Thony then suddenly have to deal with a mass casualty event after a bomb explodes at one of Sam Heller’s (John Pyber-Ferguson) factories. Thony immediately knows who is responsible — Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) and the cartel.

Will Thony get caught in the middle of Jorge and Sam Heller’s battle again? Plus, she does some digging to figure out if Ramona (Kate del Castillo) was involved in Vanessa’s death?

Here’s what happens in The Cleaning Lady season 4 episode 8, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

Chris’ new business manager

Chris (Sean Lew) is already spending the money he’s made from his viral videos. They’re so popular that Chris and Ted sign a deal with a branding company manager, but it has terrible terms.

Fiona (Martha Millan) briefly thinks Chris is dealing drugs, as he has so much money. But Jaz (Faith Bryant) shows Fiona the videos of Chris dancing. When Fiona learns of Chris’ contract, she confronts the manager and negotiates a new and better deal for Chris.

Sin Cara’s war intensifies

After the bombing of Sam’s factory, Jorge calls Sam and says that’s just the start, unless Sam returns the deed for the mining company.

Since Sam has the deed, he has used an injunction to stop Jorge building the mine. Sin Cara’s associates are restless as they want to see a return on their investment. Jorge urges Ramona to keep the cartel in line.

Though Jorge feels guilt about potentially killing workers at the plant, he still sends the cowboy assassin (Brian Norris) to blow up another of Heller’s plants. After the latest explosion, the cowboy assassin goes into hiding.

Later, Sam calls Jorge and asks for a ceasefire, saying this is the only olive-branch he’s offering. If it goes wrong, he’ll destroy Jorge’s life.

Thony looks into Vanessa’s death

Thony is still staying at Fiona’s house. When Jorge’s housekeeper arrives with Violeta (Olivia Frida Filomena) to drive Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) to school, Violeta gives Thony her Vanessa’s old iPad, as Jorge allows Violeta to play on it when she’s sick. Thony looks through the iPad for clues about Vanessa’s death, intrigued over Ramona’s previous comments about how she died. But Fiona reminds Thony that all the news reports said Vanessa died because of a drunk-driver, with even the driver himself confessing to the accident.

Thony tells Vanessa’s best friend Bianca (Chasty Ballesteros) she thinks Vanessa was murdered and wants her help to prove it. Bianca says Vanessa was convinced she was being followed before her death. Bianca says the drunk driver was actually driving away from his house, rather than to his house, when the accident happened. Plus it happened three hours after he had left the bar. After the confession, the police didn’t even investigate her death.

Thony then asks Jorge some questions about Vanessa’s death. Jorge reveals Vanessa had just accepted a job at Georgetown University before she died. Ramona walks in on Thony asking questions about Vanessa’s death.

Ramona keeps an eye on Thony

Kate del Castillo in The Cleaning Lady (Image credit: Jeff Neumann/FOX)

Ramona then sends her bodyguard Alejandra (Mariel Suarez) over to protect Thony under the pretense of the Sin Cara and Heller War. But Thony says Alejandra looks exactly like the person Bianca said was following Vanessa. Fiona and Thony are worried Alejandra has been sent to make sure Thony stays quiet.

Fiona feeds Alejandra food laced with sleeping pills, so Thony can sneak off to speak to the imprisoned drunk driver, who allegedly killed Vanessa. He doesn’t remember anything from the accident, saying he just woke up in the car with a bottle of booze next to him, blood on the windshield and Vanessa’s body in front of him. After being shown a picture of Ramonda, he remembers talking to Ramona at the bar before the accident, then adds that a man in a cowboy hat was there with her, too.

Thony takes her findings to Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman (Robert Cicchini), but he says there’s not enough information. Joel then scolds Thony for using the law when it suits her when she could be helping to put Jorge and the other members of Sin Cara in jail.

Thony reveals all

Sin Cara has Joel’s phone tapped and they know Thony met with Joel of her own volition. She’s confronted by Jorge, Ramona and El Don (Danny Pardo) about this. Thony tells Jorge what she has found out about Vanessa’s death. When El Don reveals further cracks in Ramona’s defense, Ramona pulls out a gun and points it at Thony.

Jorge takes the gun off Ramona, then tells El Don to kill Ramona. But before he can, Alejandra runs into the room and shoots at them.

Ramona runs away. Jorge, gun in hand and ready to shoot, follows her. When Ramona turns the corner, Joel and numerous police officers are there. Joel arrests Ramona on suspicion of murdering Vanessa. Ramona is taken back to prison.

Joel tells Thony that after they talked, he pulled up traffic cameras that showed Ramona and the cowboy assassin driving Carl’s car before Vanessa’s death.

A drunk Jorge arrives at Fiona’s house and thanks Thony for showing him the truth about Ramona. Jorge asks Thony to look after Violeta until he has found the cowboy assassin and killed him.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady premiere Tuesdays on Fox, then stream on-demand on Hulu the next day.