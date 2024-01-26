Griselda episode 6 recap: is it prison or murder for Griselda?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Griselda episode 6, "Adios Miami."

Griselda (Sofía Vergara) continues in her downward spiral, facing two possible outcomes in Miami — prison or a cartel-style execution. So she flees to California hoping to start a new life. Unfortunately for her, her opposition closes in and the queenpin's reign comes to an end.

Here are the major highlights in Griselda episode 6, the final episode of the mini-series.

She really didn't do it

Sofía Vergara in Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

Trying to shake the guilt she feels for the death of Chucho's (Fredy Yate) 2-year-old son, Griselda pays Marta Ochoa (Julieth Restrepo) a visit at her home and the two smoke some crack. Marta tries to reassure Griselda she shouldn't feel bad as she didn't pull the trigger, but Marta also makes the drug lord more paranoid when she shares Rafa (Camilo Jiménez Varón) and her brother Fabio (Christian Gnecco Quintero) aren't happy with Griselda and want her dead.

Griselda panics trying to figure out what to do and how Marta could plead Griselda's case. That's when a high Griselda proposes Marta become her business partner in Miami. Marta loves the idea, but it never comes to fruition. While Marta is standing up on her living room couch, she passes out and falls through her glass table. Griselda looks on in horror as Marta dies seemingly from an overdose and glass shards in her head.

After receiving a call from Griselda, Rivi (Martín Rodríguez) shows up and the two get to work. Griselda spots a closet full of cocaine, and they come up with a plan to take Marta's body and the coke and make it appear as if the Ochoa sibling ran off with Rafa's drugs.

Those plans change when Rafa shows up at the house early looking for his girlfriend. La Madrina and Rivi quickly put Marta's body in the hot tub, and make a run for it. Since Griselda's car is outside Marta's home, the queenpin realizes she has to leave Miami immediately.

When Rafa discovers his girlfriend in the hot tub, he becomes furious and puts a million-dollar bounty on Griselda's head, thinking she killed Marta and stole his stash of drugs (she's only guilty of the latter).

A new start in California

Sofía Vergara, Orlando Pineda, Martin Fajardo and Jose Velazquez in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

When she gets home, Griselda tells Dixon (Orlando Pineda) and Uber (Jose Velazquez) they have to leave Florida right away. She then calls Dario (Alberto Guerra), who's gone.

Griselda tries to explain about Marta and the fact she knows Carmen (Vanessa Ferlito) turned witness to the police, but Dario could care less. Her husband took the couple's only son Michael (Benson D. Larracuente) and he has no plans of returning him to her dysfunction. Griselda becomes angry but doesn't have time to deal with that. She, her other three sons and Rivi pack up a car and drive to Long Beach, Calif.

They settle into a seedy motel and Rivi quickly gets to work trying to unload the cocaine they stole.

What happens to Griselda?

Sofía Vergara in Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

Out making a drug deal, Rivi gets a page about Rafa and his entourage touching down in California. He attempts to use a pay phone to call Griselda, but he doesn't have any quarters. Rivi tries to get quarters the honest way by making change at a nearby bank, but the teller won't give him any unless he's a customer, leaving him to pull out a gun and demand a roll of quarters.

He finally calls Griselda, and they both reaffirm their contingency plans. She sends her oldest three boys out of the hotel room to go get dinner. Once they're gone, she calls the feds on herself and they wind up arresting her before Rafa can murder her. He's left watching the bust go down right outside of her motel.

Back in Miami, June (Juliana Aidén Martinez) and Al Singleton (Carter MacIntyre) are hardly celebrating Griselda's arrest. Griselda's only looking at some drug charges and hasn't been charged with any of the laundry list of murders. June then thinks of a clever way to further go after Griselda. She recalls Griselda's son Ozzy (Martín Fajardo) is underage and likely being cared for by Rivi. June suggests putting out an APB saying Rivi kidnapped Ozzy, which would keep eyes on Rivi and likely lead to his arrest, which it does.

In custody, Rivi is threatened with the death penalty for his crimes if he doesn't turn on Griselda, swaying him to give up his boss. Griselda faces more charges added to the ones she's already received for drug trafficking. She's disappointed Rivi gave her up.

However as a parting gift for his employer and friend, while in a closed hearing for his plea deal, Rivi locks eyes with the DA's assistant. That eye contact grows into an inappropriate affair with Rivi where he and the assistant engage in phone sex while he's in prison. Rivi knows the phone calls are recorded, and as anticipated, the calls are discovered and then leaked to the press. Since Rivi was the prosecution's star witness in the case against Griselda and he's now at the center of this scandal, Griselda winds up being able to negotiate a deal in regard to her sentencing and spends decades in prison instead of receiving the death penalty.

Moments before the end credits roll, it's stated that when Griselda is released from prison she is deported back to Medellín, Colombia. Then in 2012, she was gunned down by an unknown assailant.

What happens to Griselda's family?

Sofía Vergara, Benson Larracuente and Alberto Guerra in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

While Griselda is still in prison and nearing the end of her sentence, June visits her to give some sad news. Dixon was killed walking to his car one day, Ozzy was murdered in a nightclub and Uber was taken out in Colombia while making a drug deal.

Also back in Colombia, Dario is with family when he spots a suspicious car outside their home. Before he can even begin to investigate, he sees a strange man running away with Michael. Dario chases after him but is quickly shot and killed in cold blood. June informs Griselda that Michael was eventually raised by Dario's mom.