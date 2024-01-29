5 documentaries about Griselda Blanco and the Miami cocaine trade you can watch right now

If you've managed to quickly blow through Netflix's Griselda and are left wanting to know more about the true story of the "Godmother of Cocaine" or the overall cocaine epidemic in Miami, we got you covered.

We found five docuseries/documentaries that give an overview of Griselda Blanco's rise and fall in the underworld, or speak to the impact she left behind in the wake of her arrest. Let's jump right into it.

If you haven't yet watched Griselda, a series in which Sofía Vergara completely shines, be sure to check it out on Netflix.

Gangsters: America's Most Evil on Prime Video

(Image credit: Reelz)

Gangsters: America's Most Evil is a docuseries highlighting some of the most infamous and ruthless bosses of the underworld in American history. In season 1 episode 3, titled "The Godmother: Griselda Blanco," viewers get a detailed look at how the queenpin became the face of cocaine trade in Miami.

Here is a synopsis of the episode:

"Griselda Blanco, 'The Godmother,' is suspected of scores of murders while transporting cocaine from Colombia to New York, Miami & Southern California. On the run for 10 years, her trial ended in scandal and she was eventually deported back to Colombia."

While Gangsters: America's Most Evil season 1 is available on Hulu in the US, episode 3 is not available on the streaming service. If you'd like to watch the Griselda-focused episode, you'll need to purchase it on Prime Video in both the US and UK.

Evil Lives Here on Max

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Evil Lives Here is a unique docuseries in that it tells the story of a dangerous criminal through the eyes of a family member. In season 4 episode 3, titled "The Last Blanco," the story of Griselda is told through the eyes of her only surviving son, Michael Corleone Blanco.

Check out this synopsis of the episode:

"A son watches his mother do violent things that seem straight out of the movies."

Evil Lives Here season 4 episode 3 is available to stream on Max. (In the UK, look for the episode on Discovery Plus.)

Queen of Cocaine on Tubi

(Image credit: Tubi)

If you’re looking for a traditional Griselda documentary as opposed to a Griselda episode of a docuseries, Tubi is currently streaming Queen of Cocaine for free. Allow us to prepare you, this documentary paints an even deadlier picture of Griselda's reign in Miami than what was shown in the Netflix drama.

Here is the synopsis for Queen of Cocaine:

"Griselda Blanco was one bad criminal: a savvy businesswoman, an international drug lord and a sociopathic killer who rose to the top as one of the most feared Queen Pins in history. For over 40 years, Blanco ruled South Florida cocaine-trafficking, raking in nearly a billion dollars a year all while ordering the murders of 200 rivals who threatened her monopoly.

"Now, on the tenth anniversary of her assassination, a chorus of experts who knew Blanco and her story — including her son, Michael Corleone Blanco — explore the legendary rise, reign and fall of Griselda Blanco, the undisputed Queen of Cocaine."

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' with the Godmother on Tubi

(Image credit: Tubi )

Another free option on Tubi, Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin' with the Godmother is the 2008 followup to 2006's Cocaine Cowboys. In the sequel, viewers learn that Griselda was still very much involved in the drug game while behind bars and tied to fellow drug dealer, Charles Cosby.

Take a look at this synopsis of Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ with the Godmother:

"In 1991, Charles Cosby was selling ounces of cocaine on the inner-city streets of Oakland, California. Bringing in a couple grand a week, he was living the new American Dream. Then he wrote a fan letter to 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco — immortalized in rakontur's Cocaine Cowboys — who was serving time at a nearby federal prison.

"Six months later, he was a multi-millionaire. Charles was not only running Blanco's $40 million a year cocaine business, he was also her lover. When she recruited him to participate in a prison break that involved the kidnapping of JFK Jr., Charles knew he was in over his head. Also known as 'The Black Widow,' for her propensity to permanently dispose of her men when she's done with them (or when they betray her), Griselda would stop at nothing to ensure that Charles was faithful to her. And he would learn that lesson the hard way.

"This is the story of a kid from the streets who (literally) gets in bed with a Colombian queenpin. It's New Jack City meets Scarface – only the truth!"

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike those previously mentioned, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami doesn't focus on the story of Griselda but rather examines the stories of Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, two childhood best friends who became legends in the Miami underworld in their own right, following in the vein of Griselda.

Here is a synopsis of the docuseries:

"Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades."

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is available to stream on Netflix, along with other true crime documentaries.