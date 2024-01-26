Griselda episode 4 recap: Griselda pays a bloody price

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Griselda episode 4, "Middle Management".

With her territory and drug business stripped from her, Griselda (Sofía Vergara) is on a mission to reclaim it all back and more. She gets some help from new allies and wages a deadly campaign that causes utter chaos in Miami. The mother of three also reveals some unexpected news.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Griselda episode 4.

Griselda declares war

Griselda decides she wants her territory back and revenge, so she recruits recent Cuban immigrants Rigo (David Zaldívar) and Miguelito (Oscar Camacho) to help with her cause.

From the comforts of a new safe house she's moved into with her sons, she sends Rigo with Chucho (Fredy Yate) to Papo's (Maximiliano Hernández) home, where Griselda's rival is sitting around with his father. Once they arrive, Chucho parks and keeps a lookout while Rigo gets out and plants a bomb. When the bomb detonates, it causes a massive explosion and Rigo and Chucho flee the scene.

As this is going on, Miguelito and Dario (Alberto Guerra) arrive in a box truck outside of a liquor store where German Panesso (Diego Trujillo) and his associate have just entered. With machine guns in hand, Miguelito and Dario get out of the vehicle, walk into the store and start shooting, killing Griselda's former partner.

When the queenpin gets word of the hits, she becomes rather smug. Her satisfaction quickly changes when Rafa (Camilo Jimenez Varon) pays her a visit. He informs her that Papo didn't die in the explosion, but his father did. Griselda immediately becomes concerned, and her worry only enhances when Rafa shares Papo is out for blood.

Griselda sends Dario to go check on Isabel (Paulina Dávila) and Rigo, who are staying at her actual Miami home. By the time Dario arrives, he finds her house engulfed in a fire and Rigo and Isabel's bodies decapitated on the lawn.

Outraged by their deaths and greatly motivated to get "justice," Griselda, Dario and Miguelito track down Papo's top lieutenant. While Dario and Miguelito kill the other occupants in the lieutenant's home, Griselda murders Papo's right-hand man herself.

All of the dead bodies left in the wake of this animosity are not going unnoticed, as June (Juliana Aidén Martinez) and Diaz (Gabriel Sloyer) show up with law enforcement at each scene. It becomes clear to them that a drug war is going on.

La Madrina enlists a Cuban army

Sofía Vergara in Griselda. (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

As Griselda continues to rev up her acts of retribution, she enlists the help of some more recent Cuban immigrants. These men didn't have many job prospects and felt mistreated, so Griselda sways them into working for her, promising money and respect. This earns her the nickname of La Madrina (Godmother).

With a big army at her disposal, she takes her fight to Rafa and the Ochoas. She sends her men to the Bahamas to set fire to the Ochoas’ airport hangar containing bales of cocaine, as well as to a nearby Florida bay to steal the organization's stashed drugs. Additionally, to make a bold statement to Rafa that she's in charge of Miami and not Papo, she sends Miguelito to the airport to find Papo and murder him in broad daylight, which he does.

A new family member is coming

Alberto Guerra and Sofía Vergara in Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

In the middle of all his deadly chaos, Griselda reveals to her son Uber (Jose Velazquez) that she's pregnant and Dario is the father. Although she swears him to secrecy, he ultimately spills the beans to Dario.

When Dario shares with Griselda that he knows about the baby, he admits he's worried that the power she's amassing is going to her head. His biggest concern is for their child, and she understands where he's coming from. The couple is quite happy about their first kid together.

Is the power worth it?

Tired of the carnage, Rafa meets with Griselda and Arturo (Christian Tappan) at a nightclub. This time, Rafa's accompanied by his boss, Fabio Ochoa (Christian Gnecco Quintero), who is quite impressed with the ruthless lengths Griselda is willing to go to in order to get what she thinks she deserves.

Griselda takes the "compliment" and states she wants to do business with the Ochoas as long as they understand that any cocaine they bring into Miami must be brought in through her and no one else. Fabio agrees. As the two toast to their partnership, Rafa comes up behind Arturo and shoots him in the head. Rafa claims they had to send her a message not to try and mess with them in this way again. Griselda is horrified that her longtime friend is now dead.