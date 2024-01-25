Griselda episode 2 recap: Griselda's new plan and new threats

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Griselda episode 2, “Rich White People.”

Griselda (Sofía Vergara) reaches back to Medellín, Colombia to help her come up with the cocaine for Amilcar (José Zúñiga). Unfortunately, he burns her and leaves her scrambling to come up with a plan B on how to sell 10 kilos of product. While she ultimately develops a contingency, she also encounters some big life-or-death threats.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Griselda episode 2.

Amilcar changes his mind

José Zuñiga, Sofía Vergara and Christian Tappan in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Griselda and Chucho (Fredy Yate) arrive at the Miami airport and pick up two of Griselda's friends, Arturo (Christian Tappan) and Isabel (Paulina Dávila), along with a group of young women from a brothel where Griselda worked years ago. After they all climb into a van, they head to a motel.

At the motel, the girls go one by one into a room where they take off their bras and Isabel cuts the padding out to remove bags of cocaine. After all the girls go through the process, Arturo informs Griselda they have a total of 10 kilos to sell to Amilcar.

Later, Griselda and Arturo walk into Amilcar's home, and they're surprised to find Amilcar there with a mystery man with a scowl plastered on his face. Griselda is hit with another surprise when Amilcar tells her that he won't be buying her product and points to the mysterious man as the reason why. It turns out the guy is Amilcar's supplier, Papo Mejia (Maximiliano Hernández). Amilcar relayed to Papo that Griselda was willing to sell him drugs at a cheaper rate, which caused Papo to lower his cost. Essentially, Amilcar used Griselda to get a discount with his established connection.

Griselda isn't happy by the news and is downright insulted when Amilcar offers to buy her product at half its value. Upset, she and Arturo prepare to leave, but not before Amilcar states he'll instruct all the dealers in Miami not to buy from Griselda. At this point, she has no way to unload 10 kilos of cocaine.

The Miami Police Department get a tip

Juliana Aidén Martinez in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

At the Miami Police Department, an arrogant male detective is trying to interview Rosa (Vanessa Benavente), a waitress from the bar where Eddie (Alberto Mateo) was murdered. Rosa doesn't speak English so an intelligence analyst with the squad, June (Juliana Aidén Martinez), sits nearby as a Spanish interpreter. Rosa provides relatively nothing to help solve the homicide until she mentions that she saw a woman with two men walk into the back room of the bar. The male detective dismisses the idea that a woman was involved in such a high-profile drug-related crime.

June thinks more highly of the tip. When she gets Rosa one-on-one, Rosa informs her that the woman didn't act like a girlfriend but a "boss."

Griselda goes after an untapped market

Diego Trujillo in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Trying to cheer up after the disappointing news from Amilcar, Griselda and Isabel go out to an upscale bar for drinks. After drinking and snorting some coke with the largely white crowd, Griselda returns to the motel with her next brilliant idea. She tells Arturo she wants to get even more cocaine and sell it to the rich white citizens of Miami. He's perplexed by the idea of getting more drugs to sell considering they are sitting on 10 kilos already, and he's completely baffled that she wants to ask a man named German Panesso (Diego Trujillo) for the drugs on loan.

Griselda convinces German to fly to Miami. When Griselda proposes he gives her 100 kilos of cocaine on consignment to sell to her new ideal clientele, he laughs in her face. He's set to return to Colombia until she begs him to stay for one more night.

The next night, Griselda throws a party on a yacht where she's invited German, potential buyers, potential sellers and the girls she brought up from Medellín. As free cocaine floats through the party, Griselda winds up getting people willing to buy from her and even recruits a white tennis coach, an aerobics instructor and more to work for her as low-level dealers.

The overall success of the party is enough to convince German to partner with Griselda and loan her the 100 kilos.

Threats and heroes emerge

Maximiliano Hernández in Griselda (Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

In the midst of Griselda scrambling to figure out her plan B in the wake of Amilcar’s rejection, Papo goes to see Amilcar again about Griselda. Papo is convinced she needs to be dealt with, but Amilcar refuses to make a move. However, he does give Papo his permission to deal with her should he feel the need to do so.

Those words fuel Papo to show up at Griselda's yacht party uninvited. He makes a scene, beating up Chucho, firing off a gun, threatening the party guests and even pulling a gun on the queenpin. It's not until German and his men walk up to Papo and announce he's Griselda’s partner that Papo puts his gun away and flees.

Unfortunately for Griselda, that's not her only threat. Her husband's brother Fernando and his number two Dario (Alberto Guerra) have managed to track her to Miami. Fernando wants to make her pay for murdering his brother. While Griselda knew Fernando wanted to find her, she was shocked to find him and Dario waiting for her in a motel room with her three sons.

Fernando explains to the boys that their mother killed Alberto (Alberto Ammann), which is why they had to move to Miami. He then drags Griselda to the room next door to kill her. Before he suffocates her to death, her son Uber (Jose Velazquez) draws a gun on Fernando to kill him, but Uber is stopped by Dario just in time.

Angry, Fernando orders Dario to murder Uber, but Dario refuses the order and murders Fernando instead, saving the lives of both Griselda and her child. The episode concludes with Griselda seemingly about to propose Dario work for her.

All episodes of Griselda season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.