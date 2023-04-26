7 TV shows to watch after Snowfall

Now that Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) committed his swan dive of destruction in the Snowfall series finale and the TV world waits for what's next in the franchise, fans find themselves left with this void and wondering — what to watch after Snowfall?

For those scratching their heads and seriously contemplating the answer to this question, allow us the opportunity to help you. We've taken some time to compile a list of shows both past and present that are worth giving a look if you want to continue satisfying your crime drama fix. Please note we listed the shows in descending order, with those more closely resembling the feel of Snowfall toward the top.

The Wire

Wendell Pierce and Dominic West in The Wire (Image credit: HBO)

If you caught wind of the opinion that Snowfall edges out The Wire as the better crime drama, then you probably know the shows draw from a similar fanbase, and with good reason. They both shine a light on the unique drug problem that took hold of American cities and law enforcement's complex role in the matter, and both series layer perspectives from characters that don’t subscribe to just your hero and villain narratives.

The Wire is a critically-acclaimed hit that ran from 2002 to 2008, and is currently available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky TV in the UK.

Power universe

Mary J. Blige in Power Book II: Ghost (Image credit: Starz)

Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force are all series that reflect what happens when people lust after money and well… power. The character leads in all the shows are relentless in obtaining what they want through the drug game, no matter the cost. Just like Snowfall's Franklin, these dealers allow ambition to take them to levels of betrayal and pain they could have never imagined.

All the Power shows are available to stream on Starz in the US and Lionsgate Plus in the UK. The original Power series is the only one that you can stream from start to finish.

Narcos

Wagner Moura in Narcos (Image credit: Netflix)

Narcos aired from 2015 to 2017 and should prove to be a great watch in hindsight of Snowfall. Both shows are set in the '80s and cover the pipeline of drugs being trafficked in the US during that time; however, the former focuses on the supply end of that pipeline in South America, whereas the latter hones in on the distribution of cocaine on the streets of LA.

Narcos is available to stream on Netflix.

The Chi

Jacob Latimore in The Chi (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

The Chi is another drama that is heavily invested in the culture of a city, this time Chicago. While the criminal underworld is certainly shown in the series, it is not necessarily the driving force behind the Lena Waithe production. There are multiple storylines followed, from corrupt politicians to reformed ex-criminals to those in between trying to stay on the moral high ground and survive. A bonus of the series is that it doesn't tend to shy away from LGBTQIA narratives.

The Chi is still airing new episodes, with all available seasons streaming on Showtime in the US (Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers also have access). In the UK, episodes stream on Disney Plus.

Breaking Bad

Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad (Image credit: Doug Hyun/AMC)

For those that enjoyed watching Snowfall because it documented the transformation of an inexperienced law-abiding guy into a lethal drug kingpin, then Breaking Bad is right up your alley. Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, the show aired on TV from 2008 to 2013, and follows the rise and fall of chemistry teacher turned meth dealer, Walter White (Bryan Cranston). Like Snowfall's Franklin, Walter's decision to get involved in the drug game may have stemmed from "noble" reasons, but selfish ambition ultimately changed him into an entirely different person.

All episodes of Breaking Bad are currently streaming on Netflix.

Godfather of Harlem

Forest Whitaker nd Yul Vázquez in Godfather of Harlem (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.)

Godfather of Harlem is a period piece very loosely based on the life of the infamous kingpin of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson. The character, played by Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker, differs from Franklin Saint in that the former seemingly wrestles with the guilt of flooding his community with drugs. Additionally, the fictionalized Bumpy has to contend with not just law enforcement, but the Italian-American mafia as well.

Godfather of Harlem debuted in 2019 and just wrapped its third season. All seasons are available on MGM Plus in the US, while episodes are available on Lionsgate Plus in the UK.

New York Undercover

Michael DeLorenzo and Malik Yoba in New York Undercover (Image credit: Universal/Peacock)

This is true throwback, as New York Undercover aired from 1994 to 1999. While the central characters are not drug dealers but the cops busting them, the grit of the show and special attention to showcasing Black and Latinx culture of the early '90s at times strikes a similar cord to that of Snowfall. As an added bonus, the police procedural is the product of Law & Order: SVU creator Dick Wolf.

In the US, the series is available to stream on both Peacock and Prime Video.