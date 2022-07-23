Law & Order: SVU season 24 — everything we know about TV’s longest-running primetime drama

It’s time for fans to rejoice, as Law & Order: SVU season 24 is on the way, making for another historic season for a primetime drama that’s already in the halls of television history.

For nearly 23 years, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has captured the attention and hearts of Law & Order: SVU fans with her dedication to her job, her resiliency to overcome the toughest of challenges and her unwavering commitment to those she serves.

Fans have literally seen her climb the ranks from a detective under the tutelage of Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) to becoming a captain in her own right of the same police department. Additionally, viewers have seen her exhibit the will to survive sexual assault, kidnappings, loss and her own brushes with death. Not to mention, we’ve seen Olivia play a role in helping hundreds of women and children. With that said, what stories can be told in future episodes that haven’t been covered already, yet remain true to the legacy of SVU?

Here’s everything we know about Law & Order: SVU season 24.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 premieres on Thursday, September 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC. This again puts the show in the middle of Law & Order Thursdays behind the OG Law & Order and ahead of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Although there is currently no official release date for season 24 in the UK, season 23 is now available to watch in the country on both Sky TV and NOW.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 cast

Ice T and Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Anchoring Law & Order: SVU is the heart of the show, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. While she’s previously been featured in shows like Prince Street as Detective Nina Echeverria and the Emmy-winning show ER as Cynthia, to the world, Hargitay is synonymous with Olivia. The character is one of the most celebrated officers on television in the past 20-plus years.

Joining Hargitay on her trusted team of champions for justice are the following:

Ice-T (New Jack City, New York Undercover) as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Kelli Giddish (Chase, The Good Wife) as Detective Amanda Rollins

Peter Scanavino (The Good Wife, The Blacklist) as ADA Sonny Carisi

Octavio Pisano (If Loving You Is Wrong, Coyote) as Detective Joe Velasco

While nothing has been announced yet, we also anticipate that Christopher Meloni will be on tap to reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler every now and then. After all, the finale ended with Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) telling Olivia some hard truths about her relationship with Elliot, so it seems the old partners have some things to hash out.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 plot

An official synopsis of the upcoming season of Law & Order: SVU hasn’t been released. However, based on the history of the show, fans should anticipate seeing some of the most gut-wrenching cases and a few storylines inspired by real-life events "ripped from the headlines."

Many fans also hope this is finally the season that Olivia and Elliot declare their undying love for each other. While Elliot is a fixture on his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, there can totally be a world where their coupledom exists.

Take for example what the writers do with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 characters Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben Warren (Jason George). The two are married and yet are main characters on their own respective shows with a few crossover episodes here and there.

Who’s ready for #Stenson or #Babler? (The hashtags need work, but you get the point.)

Law & Order: SVU season 24 trailer

It’s still too early in the summer for a season 24 trailer. However, once one is released, we’ll be sure to include that here.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 24

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU season 24 airs live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream on Hulu and Peacock the day after they air live.

UK fans will more than likely have to wait until the new season concludes in the US before they're able to stream the episodes. However, season 23 is now available on Sky TV and NOW.