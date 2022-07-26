Law & Order season 22: release date and everything we know about the crime drama

Not many shows have the distinct honor of saying they were able to take more than a decade-long hiatus from television and then be welcomed back with open arms by fans. The Dick Wolf classic Law & Order entered this elite class at the top of 2022 when it debuted season 21 on NBC.

With viewers still intrigued by the likes of Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and Cameron Manheim’s Kate Dixon, while entertained by newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi, new life was breathed into the original Law & Order franchise.

Here’s everything we know about Law & Order season 22.

Law & Order season 22 premieres on Thursday, September 22, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The OG of the franchise once again kicks off Law & Order Thursdays, airing before Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

To date, there is no official release for season 22 in the UK. However, there’s a good chance that the series will find a home on Sky TV like SVU. Once we know more information, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Law & Order season 22 cast

Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim on Law & Order (Image credit: Will Hart/NBC)

As previously mentioned, Sam Waterston is reprising his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy. Waterston is now the most tenured member of the cast. He’s also a well-respected actor in Hollywood having starred in projects like Grace and Frankie as Sol Bergstein, The Newsroom as Charlie Skinner and Serial Mom as the dad.

Joining Waterston is the other Law & Order veteran, Camryn Manheim. Manheim also has an impressive resume, having been featured as Ellenor in The Practice, Lieutenant Cosgrove in Stumptown and Diane Claypool in Person of Interest. This is a short list of her acting roles, but most certainly not an exhaustive one.

Rounding out the main cast for season 22 are Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo), Hugh Dancy (The Good Fight, Downton Abbey: A New Era) and Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble, Black Adam).

With the early announcement (opens in new tab)that Anthony Anderson is not reprising his role as Kevin Bernard in the new season, there is a bit of speculation as to who may be filling his void in the series. After all, Frank Cosgrove does need a partner.

While we don't have word yet on the new detective, we do know that Grimm star Claire Coffee will be on hand as an attorney in the new season, according to TV Line (opens in new tab). The length of her stint on the show hasn’t yet been revealed, so we can’t say if she’ll be around for a while or in a more limited capacity.

As more casting news is revealed, we hope to get more information about a potential new cop joining the department.

Law & Order season 22 plot

NBC hasn’t officially released a synopsis of season 22. However, at Law & Order’s core, it is a crime procedural series. Weekly episodes are about new crimes that the detectives try to solve and suspected criminals the district attorney’s office tries to prosecute. So viewers can expect to see some thought-provoking cases with the occasional unexpected ending.

Additionally, we imagine that quite a bit of focus will be placed on Frank Cosgrove as he is now without a partner. Given how Dick Wolf's shows tend to work, we imagine the detective won’t be "partnerless" for long.

Law & Order season 22 trailer

It’s a bit too early for an official season 22 trailer. However, once one is released, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Law & Order season 22

The new season of Law & Order airs live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, we have some good news: you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live, though only if you're a Peacock Premium subscriber.

We aren’t sure when UK fans will be able to watch the new season as that information has not been announced. However, once a release date is made available, we’ll be sure to share that information.