Grace and Frankie season 7: part 2 release date, episodes, cast and everything we know about the comedy

All good things must come to an end, so is the case for Grace and Frankie, the Netflix comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin that is set to conclude with its seventh season. The Emmy-nominated series is one of many TV shows in 2022 ending their run.

The final episodes upcoming aren’t the first taste of Grace and Frankie season 7, however. In August 2021 Netflix released the first four Grace and Frankie episodes from the final season, but now is getting ready to share the rest of them for fans. It’s a practice Netflix has been employing more of with some of its more popular shows, like Ozark, The Money Heist and others.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2.

The final episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 will premiere on Netflix Friday, April 29. Part 2 of the final season will feature 12 episodes, giving season 7 a total of 16 when including the four that were released last August.

Of course you can watch the first four episodes of Grace and Frankie season 7 on the streaming service right now or wait until you can binge all 16 at the end of the month. All previous seasons of the show are also available on Netflix right now.

Grace and Frankie season 7 episodes

We’re still waiting for the episode titles and synopses for Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2, but here is what you can expect from the first four episodes of the final season:

Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 1: "The Roomies"

"With their exes living at the beach house and FBI agents who arrested Nick sniffing around, Grace and Frankie frantically search for the money they hid."

Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 2: "The Arraignment"

"While Frankie retrieves the cash, Grace and Nick discuss their marriage at his arraignment. Joan-Margaret hatches a plan for laundering the money."

Grace and Frankie season 7 episode 3: "The Bunny"

"Bud tries to soothe discord at the beach house by throwing a brunch for the two families; but revelations from the past create even more hard feelings."

Grace and Frankie Season 7 episode 4: "The Circumcision"

"Nick has a chance to get out of jail, but Grace likes things the way they are; meanwhile, an old acquaintance helps Frankie with the money laundering."

Who is in the Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 cast?

The titular Grace and Frankie are played by none other than Hollywood legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with Fonda as Grace Hanson and Tomlins as Frankie Bergstein.

Fonda broke out in the 1960s with movies like Cat Ballou, Barefoot in the Park, Barbarella and her two Oscar-winning roles in Klute and Coming Home. She took about a 15 year break from acting between the ‘90s and mid ‘00s (she’s always been busy outside of Hollywood as an activist and philanthropist), but in recent years has starred in projects like The Newsroom, This Is Where I Leave You, Youth and others. Grace and Frankie, however, has been her big commitment since the show debuted in 2015.

Tomlin’s career has been best defined by her comedic roles, though she has a varied resume that includes Nashville (for which she received an Oscar nomination), All of Me, Flirting With Disaster, The West Wing and millennials will recognize her as the voice of Ms. Frizzle on The Magic School Bus.

Grace and Frankie served as a reunion for Fonda and Tomlin, who famously starred together (along with Dolly Parton) in the 1980 classic 9 to 5.

Other members of the Grace and Frankie cast include Sam Waterson as Sol Bergstein and Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson, Grace and Frankie’s ex-husbands, whose coming out and revealed relationship was the the inciting incident for the series. Other members of the regular cast include June Diane Raphael as Brianna Hanson, Brooklyn Decker as Mallory Hanson, Ethan Embry as Coyote Bergstein and Baron Vaugh as Nwabudike Bergstein.

Some additional confirmed cast for the final episodes include Peter Gallagher and, excitedly, Dolly Parton, bringing together the full 9 to 5 trio.

It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!

What is the Grace and Frankie premise?

Grace and Frankie kicks off with the titular characters learning that their husbands are not just work partners, but that they have been romantically involved for many years and are ready to fully embrace that part of their live. This makes Grace and Frankie, who previously had a strained relationship, cope with it all together.

Here is the official description of the final season from Netflix:

"Seven years ago, Grace and Frankie’s lives turned upside down when their longtime husbands left them for… each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie formed an unlikely and unbreakable bond as they faced uncertain futures head-on and hand-in-hand. They’ve laughed together, cried together, did shrooms together and twice over became successful entrepreneurs together. A history-making 94 episodes later, Grace and Frankie continue to show themselves, their families, and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically. Here’s to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes. And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f**k it. This may be their final chapter, but they’re just getting started."

Is there a Grace and Frankie season 7 part 2 trailer?

No, we do not have a Grace and Frankie season 7 trailer, unfortunately. So if you want to find out what might happen in these final episodes, probably best to go back and watch the first four episodes of the final season currently on the streaming service.

How to watch Grace and Frankie

Grace and Frankie is a Netflix original series, meaning that you will need to be a Netflix subscriber if you want to watch it.