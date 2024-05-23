The Conners season 7: everything we know about the final season of the sitcom

Created as a spinoff to the classic TV sitcom Roseanne, The Conners has etched its own place in TV history over the last seven years and 100-plus episodes. But all things must come to an end, and The Conners season 7 marks the final season of the show that has been a staple on ABC since 2018.

But fans should be prepared for an abbreviated ending of the series. Following an already shortened The Conners season 6 (due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes), there are reports that season 7 of the sitcom is going to feature the fewest episodes in the series run, likely in the single digits.

Find out more about The Conners season 7 below, including what we know about when the final season is going to premiere.

The Conners has been a fixture on ABC's Wednesday night lineup since its third season, but when ABC kicks off its fall 2024 slate The Conners is not going to be a part of it. As of right now, we don't have any word on when The Conners season 7 is going to premiere on the network outside of it being a midseason addition.

If we were to speculate, The Conners season 7 will likely premiere after the first season of The Golden Bachelorette wraps up, as the reality program is taking The Conners’ traditional 8 pm ET/PT time slot in the fall.

In the meantime, if you want to catch up with any episodes of The Conners, the series is available to stream on Hulu and Netflix (first five seasons available) in the US. Those in the UK can find the show on Sky Go.

Whenever The Conners season 7 premieres, you are going to need access to ABC to watch the latest episodes, which is available through traditional cable TV providers or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

The Conners season 7 cast

ABC has not confirmed the official cast for The Conners season 7, but expect the main ensemble of John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson and Katey Segal to return.

With this expected to be the final season, other former cast members may return, though again at this time nothing is confirmed.

The Conners season 7 plot

No specific plot details are available for The Conners season 7 at this time. But with the series set to end, it will likely look to leave The Conners in a nice place, though almost certainly with some bumps in the road to get there.

Here is the general plot of the series:

"For over three decades, audiences have followed along with The Conners as they navigate the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The Conners season 7 trailer

There's no trailer for The Conners season 7 at this time. When something becomes available we'll add it here.