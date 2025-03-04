The Righteous Gemstones season 4: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the final season

It’s time for one last sermon from the Gemstones.

Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam DeVine in The Righteous Gemstones
Edi Patterson, Danny McBride and Adam DeVine in The Righteous Gemstones (Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Put on your Sunday best, because The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is here. The acclaimed HBO comedy is back for what will be its final season, so you can bet that the Gemstone family is going to go out with some flair.

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones premiered in 2019 and over its run has earned four Emmy nominations, but more importantly a following of fans, who will be eager to see how the story of Jesse, Kelvin, Eli, Judy and the rest of the Gemstones comes to an end over the nine-episode final season.

Here is everything you need to know about The Righteous Gemstones season 4.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 release date

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 debuts on HBO and is available simultaneously to stream on Max starting Sunday, March 9, at 10 pm ET/PT in the US. The comedy is expected to be shown on Sky TV in the UK, though we’re trying to confirm its premiere date.

HBO is a premium cable network that is available through many traditional pay-TV providers, while Max is a streaming service that you can sign up for either as a standalone service (ad-supported and ad-free tiers are available) or get as an add-on through various platforms, like YouTube TV, Prime Video and more.

For UK audiences, Sky TV is a subscription TV service.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 cast

Here is a complete rundown of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 cast:

  • Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone
  • Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone
  • John Goodman as Eli Gemstone
  • Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone
  • Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone
  • Tim Baltz as BJ
  • Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers
  • Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari
  • Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone
  • Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman
  • Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone
  • James DuMont as Chad
  • Jody Hill as Levi
  • Troy Hogan as Matthew
  • Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman
  • Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone
  • Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone
  • Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap
  • Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap
  • Seann William Scott as Corey Milsa

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 plot

The series focuses on the Gemstones, a world-famous televangelist family that has a long history of deviance and greed alongside their charitable work. Not to mention intense family bickering and rivalries.

In this final season, per HBO, “the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.”

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 trailer

Get a taste of the hilarity to come with The Righteous Gemstones season 4 trailer:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube
Watch On

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 behind the scenes

In addition to starring and writing the series, McBride is also one of the directors for the final season, along with Jody Hill, David Gordon Green and Jonathan Watson; all four are also executive producers on the series.

Kahyun Kim and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical

Why St. Denis Medical is not new tonight, March 4
Sterling Fox (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) in Death in Paradise season 14 episode 7

Death in Paradise reveals first look at ex-Holby star replacing The Commissioner
Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree at the country club in Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita Dupree holding onto an explosive secret about Dani?

