Abbott Elementary season 4: everything we know about the comedy series

Two Emmy winners (Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph), a Golden Globe winner (Tyler James Williams) and a host of other talented actors return to headline ABC's premiere teacher-comedy with Abbott Elementary season 4.

The series has truly become a darling of television and has a number of prestigious awards to show as proof. Further proof of the show's popularity and success will be displayed this fall as it debuts as the only comedy series on the network. Want to know what you can expect to see in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about Abbott Elementary season 4.

A premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced, but when episodes begin to roll out, they'll do so on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET/PT (a new time for the series) on ABC.

Abbott Elementary is an ABC original series, with new episodes airing live directly on the broadcast network. For individuals that no longer utilize traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Episodes of the series become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

In the UK, the show streams on Disney Plus.

Abbott Elementary season 4 plot

We don't have particular plot points for season 4 as of yet, but as they become available, we'll pass them along. In the meantime, here is the official synopsis of the overall series:

"In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Abbott Elementary season 4 cast

Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

To date, all of the original Abbott Elementary cast is expected to come back for season 4. That means Quinta Brunson returns in the role of Janine Teagues. Brunson’s career shot to new heights when the sitcom hit the airways. Abbott Elementary has made the actress an Emmy winner, a Golden Globe recipient and a SAG winner, among other distinct honors. The actress/writer has also been spotted recently in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and History of the World: Part II.

Starring alongside Brunson are Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Gregory Eddie and Barbara Howard, respectively. Williams has starred in other shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead. Ralph has also been spotted in series such as Moesha and Ray Donovan.

Rounding out the cast are Janelle James (Black Monday), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap), Chris Perfetti (The Resident) and William Stanford Davis (Swagger) as Mr. Johnson.

Abbott Elementary season 4 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer for the new season. Once one becomes available, we'll place it here.