Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about Daniel Radcliffe movie

Weird Al has certainly lived up to that name with his hilarious and off-the-wall song parodies throughout his career, but now you can get the backstory of what made him so weird with his own music biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Biopics of famous musicians have become a staple of Hollywood, with movies focusing on legends like Ray Charles (Ray), Johnny Cash (Walk the Line), Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody), Aretha Franklin (Respect), Elton John (Rocketman) NWA (Straight Outta Compton) and, just this year, Elvis (Elvis). Now Weird Al is getting his own (tongue-and-cheek) true life tale told as a movie.

Here is everything we know about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Weird: The Al Yankovic releases exclusively on The Roku Channel November 4. The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming service.

Alongside the Emmy-nominated Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, Weird: The Al Yankovic is poised to be the biggest original title for The Roku Channel. The movie is going to get some extra exposure before its release, as it is screening as part of the Midnight Madness sidebar at the Toronto International Film Festival, running from September 8-18.

What is the plot of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Here is the official synopsis for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story:

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

Weird Al himself helped to write the script along with director Eric Appel.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story trailer

Though it claims to "hold nothing back" in the telling of Al Yankovic’s rise to musical stardom, Weird: Al Yankovic Story clearly has the same sense of humor of its subject, as the story appears to be wacky and over-the-top — except for the bit about calling Weird Al a music legend, because he is truthfully one of the best selling comedy recording artists ever with five Grammys. It’s just about everything else that appears to be hilariously exaggerated, like his troubled personality and relationship with Madonna.

Watch the trailer here:

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic

Taking on the role of Weird Al is none other than Daniel Radcliffe. While it is clear from the trailer above that the Harry Potter star is not actually singing any of Yankovic’s iconic spoofs, he looks to be fully committed to the role in every other aspect.

Though we all got to know Radcliffe from a young age as the boy wizard, his post Potter career has been highlighted by fun, off-the-beaten path performances. This includes playing a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man, playing various roles in the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers, oddball villains in Now You See Me 2 and The Lost City and more.

Radcliffe spoke to The New York Times (opens in new tab) about the role, saying:

"I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, 'Is this the weirdest thing you’ve ever had to do?' I was like, 'It’s top two, with the only other thing being Paul Dano riding me like a jet ski at the beginning of Swiss Army Man.'"

Who is in the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story cast?

In addition to Radcilffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has a very impressive cast. This includes Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Madonna, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) as Mary Yankovic, Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom) as Steve Jay, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as Oprah Winfrey and Toby Huss (Dickinson) as Nick Yankovic.

Other cast members include Thomas Lennon (Reno! 911), Will Forte (MacGruber), James Preston Rogers (The Righteous Gemstones), Dot-Marie Jones (Bros) and more.

Who is directing Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Eric Appel is making his feature movie directing debut with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but he is a long-time veteran of directing TV. Appel has directed episodes for hit shows including Die Hart, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley, New Girl, Workaholics and Blue Mountain State.