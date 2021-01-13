"The Office" — the U.S. version of it, anyway — is available on the Peacock streaming service.

How to watch 'The Office' The Office ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013. It featured an ensemble cast that regularly included Jon Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, and Leslie David Baker, among many others. All nine seasons are now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. You can also purchase the show on Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube. Peacock is now available on Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, Xbox, Vizio, LG and Samsung smart TVs, and PlayStation. You'll need Peacock Premium to watch every episode of The Office. This costs $4.99 a month, or $9.99 if you don't want ads.

How to watch The Office in 2021 is as relevant today as when it debuted on NBC way back in 2005. Can you believe it’s been over 15 years since we first met Michael Scott and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin crew?

Despite ending back in 2013, The Office has continued to live on. Seven years after the show concluded, it’s still one of the best shows on TV and draws huge audiences. According to Nielsen ratings, The Office was still the most-streamed TV show on Netflix in 2020.

Last year, we learned that The Office would be leaving Netflix. It returned back home to its original network, NBCUniversal, at the start of the year. If you need to start binging the show again, you will only find it on Peacock.

The Office is based upon Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s British sitcom of the same name. If you’ve not seen it (how?), The Office is a mockumentary, fly-on-the-wall style comedy series which gives us a snapshot into life at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The show’s crew follow the employees 24/7, taking us along for the ride at every moment in their life. We see every ridiculous moment play out in full, and the absence of any laugh track means the show nails cringe comedy by allowing the awkwardness to hang for just the right amount of time. The show is also famous for its ridiculous cold opens, and its signature talking heads moments which reveal just how ridiculous the characters really are.

Over the years, we’ve seen outbursts, huge egos and watched Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Jim’s (Jon Krasinski) prank wars and Michael (Steve Carrell) continue to embarrass himself as a ‘cool’ boss. We saw Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) live out their office romance, hardcore parkour and plenty of freak-outs from half The Office's employees.

How to watch The Office

The Office is only available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. All 201 episodes are available on the platform right now, but if you want to watch from start to finish you’ll have to be a paid subscriber.

That’s because only the first two seasons of the show are available on Peacock’s free tier. The remaining seasons are only available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Peacock Premium only costs $4.99 a month if you don’t mind watching ads, but you can pay an extra $5 a month if you’d rather re-watch The Office uninterrupted. Peacock also offers a seven-day free trial, so you could try heaps of content before you pay a single penny.

If you do choose to subscribe to Peacock, you aren’t just getting the same old show, though. When NBC got the streaming rights to The Office back from Netflix, Greg Daniels (the show's creator) combed through the archives for never-before-seen The Office content. This extra footage has been used to create alternative, "superfan" versions of many episodes (starting from season three) which include previously cut material.

What bonus content do you get with Peacock Premium?

There’s a decent chunk of bonus The Office content available for Peacock Premium customers. Alongside every single episode, you’ll also get:

"Superfan" episodes with never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes.

Spanish audio and Spanish captions (coming in February)

Behind-the-scenes footage.

Curated themed collections —like the best of the holiday parties and guest appearances.

Playlists with the best pranks, best office romances, and Michael Scott's words of wisdom.

"The Office Zen" — a 24/7 channel of ambient noise from The Office for you to play in the background at home.

Dedicated TikTok and GIPHY accounts dedicated to The Office.

Can I buy The Office?

If you'd prefer to buy the show yourself, you can find it on Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play.