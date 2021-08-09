‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 8: Everything we know about the show’s final season

The squad from the Nine-Nine is ready for one last ride, as the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is about to get underway with its eighth and final season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows Det. Jake Peralta and his colleagues at NYPD’s 99th Precinct, lovingly referred to as the Nine-Nine. In eight seasons the show has seen this endearing group of cops solve crimes, file paperwork, engineer elaborate inter-office Halloween heists and deal with their personal lives in touching and memorable ways.

It’s been quite a road for the police comedy. Brooklyn Nine-Nine aired on Fox for five seasons before the network decided to cancel the show. There was an immediate response from fans — which included the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Olympic snowboarder Red Gerard — calling for the show to be saved. NBC answered.

But, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has reached the end of the road this time; at least it’s going out on its own terms. Here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight.

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on NBC Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, with a second episode airing at 8:30 p.m. ET as well.

This is actually going to be the pattern for the entirety of season eight, which will feature 10 episodes. It’s a bit of good news, bad news. It’s good news because that’s a whole lot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for fans to enjoy each week, but it’s bad news because that means we will have to say goodbye to the Nine-Nine sooner than we may have initially thought.

The final two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are currently scheduled to air on Sept. 16.

Who is in the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ cast?

Not enough can be said about the ensemble cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who have been absolutely terrific together. The series is led by Andy Samberg as Jake and Andre Braugher as the straight-laced Captain Raymond Holt. The rest of the squad consists of Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock and Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully.

The show has also featured some great guest appearances who very well may come back for these final episodes. This includes Craig Robinson, Marc Evan Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas and, hopefully, former regular on the show Chelsea Peretti, who starred as Gina Linetti.

Is there a ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season eight trailer?

If you watched the Olympics at all over the last few weeks you’ve likely already seen the trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season eight. If you haven’t, or you just want to watch it again, give it a peek below.

How to watch ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season eight

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air on your local NBC station. NBC is included in all basic cable packages or can be received using a good old-fashioned TV antenna. For cord cutters, they can also tune in live if they subscribe to a vMVPD service that carries NBC, i.e. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV.

To stream the latest episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, you’ll need Peacock. You must be a Peacock Premium subscriber to access the latest episodes the day after they air on NBC, as well as catch-up with all of Brooklyn Nine-Nine from the first seven seasons. Hulu also offers the first seven seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.