The Emmys 2022: date and everything we know about the annual Emmy TV awards

TV honors its own with the Primetime Emmys Awards and will do so for the 74th time with the Emmys 2022. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the best TV shows and performances from the last year in a variety of categories covering drama shows, comedies, reality, limited series and more.

Which of your favorite shows will be competing for a trophy? We’ll have to wait and see, but here’s just about everything you'd want to know about the Emmys 2022.

When are the Emmys 2022?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Where are the Emmys held?

An official location for the Emmys 2022 has not been announced, but some buzz suggests that the ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The Microsoft Theater has hosted many previous Emmys, but hasn't done so the last two years as the ceremony has had to reconfigure its setup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What channel are the Emmys 2022 on?

The Emmys are going to be shown this year on NBC. The Emmys rotate every year between the four major US networks (ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC) and this year it's NBC’s turn.

Since NBC is available to anyone with a basic cable subscription, as well as many live TV streaming services — ie FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV — and even those utilizing a TV antenna, the Emmys are going to be available to most households. Specific broadcast details are going to be available at a later date.

Who is the Emmys 2022 host?

A host for the Emmys 2022 has not been announced as of yet, though there are some interesting candidates.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Chris Rock has been approached to host the show. We suspect this is in part because of his raised awareness following the Oscars when he was slapped by Will Smith after telling a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Deadline also notes that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is under consideration.

There’s also a good chance that NBC opts to go with a host from one of their TV shows, many networks do this when they broadcast the Emmys. Some of the options could be from its stable of late-night hosts like Jimmy Fallon or Seth Myers, its Saturday Night Live cast members like Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong or maybe even the recently departed Kate McKinnon. Alternatively, they might pick someone that headlines one of their Peacock shows, like Amber Ruffin.

With the show approaching, an eventual confirmation and "host reveal" is likely to be coming sooner rather than later.

Who are the Emmys 2022 nominees?

The nominations for the Emmys 2022 are announced on Tuesday, July 12.

While we don’t know who is going to be nominated as of yet, we do have an idea on what shows are eligible. To qualify for the Emmys 2022, a show must have premiered between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. They can be from either streaming services or broadcast/cable networks.

This means that among the shows in contention for Emmy nominations this year include:

One omission, despite its premiere date, will be Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because of eligibility rules (aka the fine print) regarding the number of episodes that need to be made available by a specific cut-off date, the Star Wars series is not competing in this year’s Emmys (opens in new tab) and will have to wait until the 2023 Awards.

What are the Emmys 2022 categories?

The Emmys cover a huge range of categories, so much so that all of the trophies handed out to shows competing for the Primetime Emmys are broken up into the main Emmy broadcast (that we’re detailing here) and what are known as the Creative Arts Emmys. The Creative Arts Emmys which honor the behind-the-scenes contributions to TV air on FXX on September 10 at 8 pm ET/PT. You can see all categories on the Emmys website (opens in new tab).

For the main Emmys awards ceremony there is still a boatload of awards that are covered across a slew of categories. Here’s a breakdown of the awards handed out by TV genre.

Comedy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Outstanding Guest Actor

Outstanding Guest Actress

Outstanding Director

Outstanding Writing

Drama

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Outstanding Guest Actor

Outstanding Guest Actress

Outstanding Director

Outstanding Writing

Limited or Anthology Series, Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actress

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Outstanding Directing

Outstanding Writing

Reality

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Structured Program

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Directing

Short Form

Outstanding Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Actor

Outstanding Actress

Outstanding Nonfiction or Reality Series

Variety