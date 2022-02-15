'Better Call Saul' season 6: release date, cast and everything we know about the drama series

The journey from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is almost complete, as Better Call Saul is heading into its sixth and final season, expected to be one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year.

Sold as a Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul has emerged from the shadow of its predecessor to become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV with Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman turning from simply a sleazy lawyer in Breaking Bad to a tragic figure and classic TV character in his own right.

Better Call Saul showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould described the final season as the most "ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking" one yet an AMC announcement.

Here is everything that we know about Better Call Saul season 6.

The Better Call Saul season 5 finale aired on April 20, 2020, so it’s been a nearly two year wait for fans; an especially long one considering how those final moments of season 5 played out. But the wait is almost over, as the premiere date for Better Call Saul season 6 has been announced.

Better Call Saul will return with all new episodes almost two years to the day since the end of season 5, with the season 6 premiere, consisting of the first two episodes, will air on Monday, April 18, starting 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC Plus in the U.S.. New episodes will then premiere weekly on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For U.K. viewers, the first two episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 will debut on Netflix April 19, with new episodes then debuting on subsequent Tuesdays.

The big thing to know is that Better Call Saul’s final season is being broken up into two parts. Part 1, starting on April 18, will feature seven episodes. The good news is that we already know when Better Call Saul season 6 Part 2 will debut, as the final six episodes of the series will start on July 11 (July 12 in the U.K.).

Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul' (Image credit: AMC)

Saul Goodman became a fan favorite character on Breaking Bad in large part because of the fun, sleazy nature that Bob Odenkirk brought to the role. However, with Better Call Saul serving as a prequel series, Odenkirk and series creators Vince Gilligan (who also created Breaking Bad) and Peter Gould presented the character with a surprising amount of depth.

The show revealed that the character was originally named Jimmy McGill, who was attempting to go on the straight and narrow as a lawyer before his natural tendency for schemes and defending the least desirable clients became his calling card and inspiration for a new persona, Saul Goodman. The series has also shown small snippets of Saul post Breaking Bad under the new identity Gene.

Odenkirk has been marvelous in the role, having been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times by the Emmys, though unfortunately he hasn’t won (yet?).

Having played the character for years in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk recently reflected on the show wrapping up, as well as the heart attack that he suffered while on set shooting season 6, to The New York Times . In it he described that he found the series finale to be challenging, but the kind of exit he wants for the character:

“It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brains,” said Odenkirk. “But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great. I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus."

'Better Call Saul' cast

Rhea Seehorn in 'Better Call Saul' (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

As great as Odenkirk is in Better Call Saul, it isn’t a one man show. The series has featured a number of fantastic new characters and many Breaking Bad favorites.

Returning for season 6 will be Rhea Seehorn as Jimmy’s partner Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as the reluctant drug dealer Nacho Vargo, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Tony Dalton as the dangerous Lalo Salamanca.

As for the original Breaking Bad characters, Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut has been a key member of the Better Call Saul cast, while Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring is also back pulling the strings as he builds his drug empire. Plus, based on a teaser trailer, Better Call Saul season 6 should see the return of the Salamanca twins, played by Luis and Daniel Moncada.

Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks in 'Better Call Saul' (Image credit: Christine Ramage/AMC Networks)

'Better Call Saul' season 6 plot

There haven’t been a lot of concrete details about the plot of Better Call Saul season 6, though AMC’s announcement of the premiere date for the final season 6 shared the following synopsis:

“Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

In case you need it, here is a quick recap of Better Call Saul season 5.

Jimmy is beginning to use the Saul Goodman alias to build up his criminal clientele, which quickly brings him to the attention and service of Lalo Salamanca. Kim also decides to use Jimmy’s Saul persona in an attempt to protect an individual from her client Mesa Verde, but when he pulls a con on her to get a positive outcome she is angry. She suggests they get married so they can apply spousal privileges to future law dealings. However, the marriage also brings an extra threat to Kim, as Lalo threatens them both when a cash pickup Jimmy does has some complications, though cooler heads prevail, for now.

Elsewhere, Gus continues to have Nacho play both sides with Lalo Salamanca, even as all Nacho wants is to get out. This ultimately leads to Nacho aiding a group of hired killers attacking Lalo at this Mexican compound, but Lalo is able to escape.

'Better Call Saul' season 6 trailer

While we’re waiting on an official trailer for Better Call Saul season 6, the upcoming final season has been teased a few times. In addition to the clip showcasing the Salamanca twins shown above, a first look at Better Call Saul season 6 was presented during Super Bowl LVI as part of AMC’s promo for its AMC Plus streaming service. Give that a look right here.

'Better Call Saul' spinoffs

In addition to the final season of Better Call Saul, AMC has produced a number of spinoff mini series that further the story or give its actors a new avenue to shine. One is a six-part animated series titled Slippin’ Jimmy, which follows the misadventures of a young Jimmy McGill in Chicago. It will premiere on AMC’s digital platforms in spring 2022.

Rhea Seehorn will lead another six-part digital series, Cooper’s Bar. Seehorn, in addition to serving as an executive producer and director on the series, stars as an awful Hollywood executive who, among other unique LA natives, is a regular at the titular bar run by a character actor Cooper, played by Lou Mustillo. Cooper’s Bar will also get a spring debut.

Better Call Saul’s Emmy-winning Employee Training Video series will also return this summer.

How to catch up with ‘Better Call Saul’

If you’re looking to catch up with Better Call Saul before its final season, here’s what you need to know.

For U.S. viewers, the first four seasons of Better Call Saul are available on Netflix. To stream Better Call Saul season 5, you are going to need to be signed up for the AMC Plus streaming service.

In the U.K., the entire Better Call Saul series is available to watch on Netflix.