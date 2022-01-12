New TV shows 2022: everything we know about the most anticipated TV shows coming this year

It’s a new year, with plenty of unmissable shows we're looking forward to, coming in fast. Whether it will be the last hurrah for a show that we all love or the possibility of discovering a brand new one that will become a favorite, these are the 2022 TV shows that we have our eyes on.

We’ve broken them down by release date, with those we’re still waiting to hear when they’re going to launch grouped together as “coming soon.” Read on to see what you might be adding to your ever-growing watch list.

January

'black-ish' final season

When to watch: Airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch: ABC; ABC.com or Hulu on-demand, the next day. No premiere date for season 8 in the U.K. yet, but previous seasons are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Why you should watch: The Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis-Ross-led black-ish is giving its curtain call. The long-running sitcom set out to tell the story of a black family working to establish a sense of cultural identity in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. It has done so with many memorable episodes that dealt with tough but important issues. Willing to bet there will be a few more as they close out this eighth season.

'Euphoria' season 2

When to watch: Currently airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max anytime. Airing on Sky and Now in the U.K.

Why you should watch: The teen drama starring Zendaya (who won an Emmy for her performance), was an instant hit when its first season premiered in 2019, depicting the life for a group of high schoolers as they grapple with drugs, sex and violence. Now, after a long wait, fans can finally pick back up with the characters from East Highland with season 2.

When to watch: Currently airing on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch: NBC; Peacock or Hulu on-demand the next day. Streaming on Prime Video and Disney Plus in the U.K.

Why you should watch: This Is Us, with its fantastic ensemble and tear-inducing moments, is coming to an end. Having told the story of the Pearson family in the past and present, This Is Us has been known to big audiences to tears (in a good way). Have the tissue box handy as the final episodes are sure to bring out all the feels.

(Image credit: Hulu)

When to watch: Premieres Jan. 18

Where to watch: Hulu. No info available on the show appearing in the U.K. yet.

Why you should watch: How I Met Your Mother was a beloved sitcom (despite fans not being overly pleased with the ending) from the late 2000s and early 2010s. How I Met Your Father looks to recapture that magic for a new audience with new characters but the same basic premise, this time telling the story of Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her close-knit group of friends as they figure out their personal and love lives in New York City.

'Ozark' final season

When to watch: Part 1 premieres Jan. 21; part 2 sometime in 2022.

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: The Byrde family is back for one more season (if broken in to two parts). Ozark is about a financial advisor who is forced to move his family to the Missouri Ozarks to launder money for a drug bossAll the main cast of the Emmy-winning series — Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner — is back, and the stakes are higher than ever and not everyone may make it out alive.

When to watch: Premieres Jan. 24

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max. Airing on Sky and Now in the U.K.

Why you should watch: Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, hopes to find similar success with this series set in late 19th century New York City and following as a young woman from a conservative family who attempts to infiltrate the world of a wealthy family. The Gilded Age stars the fantastic trio of Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

When to watch: Premieres Jan. 28

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Kristen Bell helps send up the popular trend of mystery thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window in this comedy miniseries. When a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna a heartbroken, for whom, every day is the same, starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder. Or did she? This will be Bell’s most high profile TV role since The Good Place.

When to watch: Premieres Jan. 28

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Why you should watch: This comedy crime story revisits the scene of the crime at a high school reunion, with from different characters’ perspectives used to reexamine the case. Those characters are played by the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Jamie Demetriou.

(Image credit: Fox)

When to watch: Premieres Jan. 30

Where to watch: Fox. No details on a U.K. premiere yet.

Why you should watch: Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel lead the cast for this country music drama that is reminiscent of another Fox hit series, the long-running Empire. Monarch tells the story of the Romans family, who have created a country music dynasty. But when their reign is put in jeopardy, who will step up to protect the family?

February

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 2

Where to watch: Hulu; Disney Plus in the U.K.

Why you should watch: While the hook into the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy is the story about how the infamous Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape was shared to the public, the series will look at the famous couple’s whole relationship. Lily James and Sebastian Stan star.

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 4

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Why you should watch: While Apple’s The Afterparty looks at the comedic side of the crime thriller, Suspicion is more of the traditional drama, following an American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) trying to find her kidnapped son and whose target falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens. This could be the perfect kind of story to get swept up in when bundled inside this winter.

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 11

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Shonda Rhimes is one of the most prolific producers for TV right now, but Inventing Anna, based on the true story of a fake heiress that stole from New York’s elite, will be the first show she has written since Station 19 premiered. Any fans of the Queen of TV should have this one marked on their calendar. Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky star.

(Image credit: Peacock)

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 13

Where to watch: Peacock. Airing on Sky and Now in the U.K.

Why you should watch: Bel-Air is not just a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but an entire reimagining, as the story of the ‘90s sitcom is transformed into a modern-day drama, and the trailer certainly makes it look like they pulled the genre switch off. In case you need a reminder, Bel-Air tells the story of a Philadelphia kid who moves to the wealthy California neighborhood Bel-Air with his cousins after he gets into a brush with a gang. Newcomer Jabari Banks takes over Will Smith's role, who is also on board as an executive producer.

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 21

Where to watch: NBC; Peacock or Hulu on-demand the next day

Why you should watch: After more than 11 years off the air, the original Law & Order is returning to NBC, with original series stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson reprising their roles alongside some new cast members. The legendary procedural will once again depict the police and the prosecutors that deal with crime in New York City, with story often based on real events. With SVU and Organized Crime, Thursday will be Law & Order night on NBC.

'Vikings: Valhalla'

When to watch: Premieres Feb. 25

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: A sequel series to the popular History Channel show Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla will take place 100 years later and depict the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. The original Vikings was an epic, but just imagine how much bigger Vikings: Valhalla will be with Netflix footing the bill. The show was created by Die Hard and The Fugitive writer Jeb Stuart.

March

'The Dropout'

When to watch: Premieres March 3

Where to watch: Hulu. Will stream on Disney Plus in the U.K., though currently does not have a premiere date.

Why you should watch: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four federal offenses recently, and now you can learn more about her story with the Hulu original series The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried. The series will chronicle Holmes' career as she drops out of college and tries to start a technology company to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

'The Thing About Pam'

When to watch: Premieres March 8

Where to watch: NBC

Why you should watch: Two-time Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger stars in this broadcast drama series about the true 2011 murder case of Betsy Faria. The true story saw Ross Faria convicted of his wife Betsy's brutal murder, even though he insisted he did not kill her. The truth, however, ultimately lines with a woman named Pam Hupp (Zellweger). The Thing About Pam is the broadcast TV debut for Zellweger.

'Bridgerton' season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

When to watch: March 25

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Bridgerton set the TV world on fire when it debuted in the winter of 2020, showcasing the wealth, lust and betrayal of the Bridgerton family in Regency-era England. Though season 1 star Regé-Jean Page will not be in this new season, anticipation is palpable for the drama to pick up once again and introduces a new character, Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. Season 1 stars Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey are set to return.

September

When to watch: Premieres Sept. 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Why you should watch: The Lord of the Rings comes to TV, as this premiere season — reportedly the most expensive TV season ever made — will transport viewers to the second age of Middle Earth, a time period never before shown on screen, as a new evil is emerging. The Lord of the Rings movies (and of course the original books) are absolutely beloved, and fans will once again get the delight to see J.R.R. Tolkien's world manifest on screen in a new and exciting story.

Coming Soon

'Better Call Saul' final season

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: AMC. Past seasons of Better Call Saul are on Netflix.

Why you should watch: The Breaking Bad spinoff has earned legions of fans in its own right as it tells the origin story of slimeball lawyer Saul Goodman (nee Jimmy McGill), played by Bob Odenkirk. The journey for a character that was almost a caricature in Breaking Bad has been surprisingly tragic and poetic. The story will come to the end with this final season, which consists of 13 episodes airing in two parts.

'Conversations with Friends'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Hulu in the U.S.; BBC One in the U.K.

Why you should watch: Normal People, an adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel, swept up viewers in 2020. Now the author’s second novel, Conversations with Friends, is also making its way to TV. This story follows two Dublin college students and the strange connection they forge with a married couple, with Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver on board to lead the series.

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Showtime; no details on U.K. release

Why you should watch: There have been plenty of TV shows and movies about some of our most influential presidents, but now their better halves are getting the spotlight in The First Lady. Depicted in this anthology series will be Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Laura Bush (Kathleen Garrett), Nancy Reagan (Kylie Delre), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevely (Gillian Anderson).

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Starz; will be available on Starplayz streaming platform in U.K.

Why you should watch: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Patton Oswalt and more star in this look at the untold stories and forgotten characters of the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon. Even 50 years on Watergate remains one of the most interesting points in American history filled with entertaining tidbits, enough for two shows (see below).

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Why you should watch: The popular video games series is getting the TV treatment in what should be a massive space adventure, as viewers will be transported to the distant future where humanity is fighting off an alien invasion. Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ah and Bookem Woodbine headline the cast, while fans of video game are sure to be thrilled that Jen Taylor is reprising the voice of Cortana from the games.

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max. BBC One has aired previous seasons of His Dark Materials in the U.K.

Why you should watch: HBO’s fantasy series His Dark Materials, based on the series of books by Philip Pullman, is ready for its final season. The books tell the story of a young girl destined to liberate the world from a group that represses people's ties to magic. This season is based on the third book in Pullman's series, The Amber Spyglass. Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, Simone Kirby, Ruta Gedmintas, Will Keen and James McAvoy are all returning. It is sure to be an epic conclusion.

(Image credit: HBO)

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max; Sky and Now TV in the U.K.

Why you should watch: The first Game of Thrones prequel series will look to remind fans what they loved about the original epic series ( George R.R. Martin has given his early vote of confidence ). The series takes place a few hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones and puts the Targaryen front and center. Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke headline the new series.

'Interview with the Vampire'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: AMC and streaming on AMC Plus.

Why you should watch: Based on Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series (previously a movie starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst), Interview with the Vampire sees vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac tell his life story on how he became a vampire. Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson will star as Louis, while Sam Reid (Belle, The Newsreader) will star as his vampire companion Lestat.

'Julia'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: HBO Max

Why you should watch: Julia Childs is one of the most famous cooking personalities ever, and her life’s story and how she helped introduce French cooking to America is the subject of this new HBO Max original series. Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) stars as Julia Child alongside David Hyde Pierce (Fraiser) as Paul Child.

'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: For whatever reason, we as a viewing culture are obsessed with true crime stories and this year we’ll be getting one of the biggest of them all in the story of Jeffrey Dahmer. Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Crime Story) is behind the series, with Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown, WandaVision) on board as Dahmer.

'Moon Knight'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Why you should watch: The Marvel series on Disney Plus have been a whole lot of fun as they expand the Marvel universe in exciting ways. In Moon Knight, we get introduced to a brand new hero who will be played by Oscar Isaac. The show is about a former U.S. marine who is given the powers of an Egyptian moon god, but he soon realizes this powers are both a gift and a curse. Ethan Hawke also stars.

'Ms. Marvel'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Why you should watch: Another entry into Disney Plus’ Marvel originals is Ms. Marvel, which will introduce the titular hero, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, played by newcomer Iman Vellani. This will be the first appearance of the polymorphus superhero, but the show could very well lead into The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel, in which Vellani's character is set to appear.

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Why you should watch: Ewan McGregor reprises his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in this new Star Wars original series that takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, when the Jedi master exiled himself to Tatooine. Can this prove to be as big a hit as The Mandalorian? It will certainly help that, in addition to McGregor, Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, with additional cast including Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.

(Image credit: BBC)

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: BBC/Netflix

Why you should watch: Peaky Blinders season 5 left off on a cliffhanger that has been driving fans of the series crazy for more than two years, but answers are finally coming as the early 20th century crime drama about the Shelby family heads into its final season. Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, the late Helen McCrory, Finn Cole, Natahsa O'Keefe, Sophie Rundle and Tom Hardy. Unsure if it will air in the U.K. on BBC first or be made available in the U.S. on Netflix simultaneously.

'Queer as Folk'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Peacock

Why you should watch: Based on the U.K. series of the same name from 1999, this is the second U.S. adaptation of Queer as Folk, which will focus on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy. This new series stars Devin Way, Fin Argusand Jesse James Keitel, with Juliette Lewis, Kim Cattrall and Ed Begley Jr. as recurring characters.

'The Sandman'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: Based on Neil Gaiman’s popular DC Comics character, The Sandman has been in development for a long time but is finally making its way to fans, with Tom Sturridge leading an impressive cast that includes David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie and Stephen Fry. The story centers on Dream, the personification of dreams, as he escapes a decades long imprisonment and sets out to reclaim his lost equipment.

'She-Hulk'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Why you should watch: Mark Ruffalo won’t be the only one who gets angry in the MCU anymore — Tatiana Maslany joins the expanded universe as Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk. Ruffalo will also star in the original series, which will be the first Hulk stand-alone project from Marvel since The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

'The Shining Girls'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Why you should watch: This sci-fi crime series sees a serial killer in 1930s Chicago discover a time-traveling device — you can imagine the mess that will follow... Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, Jamie Bell and Elisabeth Moss star in the series based on the novel by Lauren Beukes.

'The Time Traveler's Wife'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max. Sky and Now TV in the U.K.

Why you should watch: The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously made into a movie in 2009, but it didn’t receive the warmest of receptions. This TV adaptation will give fans of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel another chance to see the love story between a woman and a man who has a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel play out. Rose Leslie and Theo James are playing the central couple this time.

(Image credit: Netflix)

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: So many enjoy their time with the Addams family, but this new series will focus primarily on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) during her formative school years. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán also star as Morticia and Gomez Addams, while Tim Burton is directing.

'The White House Plumbers'

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: HBO; streaming on HBO Max. Sky and Now TV in the U.K.

Why you should watch: The second Watergate-themed series expected in 2022, The White House Plumbers tells the story of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy and how their missteps destroyed the presidency they were trying to protect. Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey and Kathleen Turner are set to star.

When to watch: TBD

Where to watch: Netflix

Why you should watch: The Witcher has proven to be a big hit for Netflix, and now the streamer is expanding the world of the show. The prequel series, which is being written by The Witcher scribe Declan De Bara, will tell the origins of the very first witcher and stars Michelle Yeoh.