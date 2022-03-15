Ms. Marvel: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Marvel original series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (and its growing TV slate) continues with Ms. Marvel, a brand new hero to the MCU’s ranks as an upcoming Disney Plus/Marvel original series.

Disney Plus has been the exclusive home for a number of new and continuing MCU stories, like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye. There are a number of other Marvel original series on the horizon, including Moon Knight, which premieres March 30. Disney Plus is also now the home of The Defenders original series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher), which originally aired on Netflix.

The MCU is one of the biggest connected entertainment properties ever. As Ms. Marvel prepares to join its ranks, here is everything you need to know about the TV show.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney Plus Wednesday, June 8.

There’s been no word if the June 8 premiere will consist of one or multiple episodes, but it is expected that the six-episode series will release new episodes on subsequent Wednesdays following its premiere.

The June 8 release date puts Ms. Marvel in between the next two MCU movies — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing on May 6 and Thor: Love and Thunder hitting movie theaters on July 8. That’s probably music to Marvel fan’s ears as they won’t be without new Marvel content for long this summer.

What is the Ms. Marvel plot?

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Ms. Marvel will serve as an origin story for Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, who has been a popular comic book character but is making her first appearance in the MCU with this TV series. Here is the official plot of Ms. Marvel from Disney Plus:

"Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel trailer

Disney Plus released the first Ms. Marvel trailer on March 15. In it fans got their first peek at Kamala Khan as she dreams of being a superhero and ultimately gets the chance to make that dream come true. Give the Ms. Marvel trailer a watch directly below.

A sizzle reel for Ms. Marvel, which gave a brief preview of the character from the producers and creators and some early footage was released in December 2020.

Who is in the Ms. Marvel cast?

Headlining Ms. Marvel is Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel herself. Vellani is a newcomer, with Ms. Marvel being her first credit, per IMDb. This is just the first step for Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, however, as the actress and character are set to jump from the Disney Plus series to the big screen in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel.

Vellani will be the first Muslim superhero in the MCU, a milestone for the franchise. In a Variety feature she explained even with that fact she doesn’t feel any extra pressure. "I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough."

The rest of the Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Deadline also reported recently that Anjali Bhimani would be part of the cast in a recurring role.

Absent from Disney’s cast lists are Fawad Khan, though the actor has confirmed in interviews that he will be part of the series.

Finally, with Ms. Marvel helping to lead into The Marvels, fans will probably be itching to see whether Brie Larson's Catpain Marvel of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau makes an appearance in the show. Disney has not given any hints, however, that either would appear.

Who is Ms. Marvel and what are her powers?

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is one of the newer Marvel superheroes, making her first comic book appearance in 2014. In the comics, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani American growing up in Jersey City who looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel, which are key characteristics that the Ms. Marvel TV show will appear to follow.

Kamala Khan becomes Ms. Marvel in the comics when a mysterious mist awakens latent powers within her, which include the ability to alter her size and shape. It is unclear as of yet if the backstory to how Kamala got her powers will stay the same. However, with what we see in the trailer it looks like some special bracelets help unlock her power. Among her powers teased include what looks like telekinetic abilities and creating a large cosmic energy-like fist.

How to watch Ms. Marvel

When Ms. Marvel launches, it will be playing exclusively on Disney Plus, so a Disney Plus subscription will be required. Disney Plus is available as a standalone service (with monthly or yearly commitments) or there is the Disney Bundle option, which combines Disney Plus with ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee.