Which two sequences are all Ms. Marvel fans talking about from episode 3?

By published

Ms. Marvel fans love the show's wedding and first big fight scenes.

Iman Vellani in Ms Marvel
Ms Marvel fans loved everything about the big wedding scene in episode 3. (Image credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Audiences shared their thoughts on the big wedding and fight scenes in Ms. Marvel’s third episode!

Episode three of Ms. Marvel had the biggest event of the series yet: Amir's wedding! Though, everything seems to finally come crashing down around Kamala and is literally forced to fight for her life.  

Who doesn’t love a good wedding? We sure do, especially when it’s in a Marvel project! 

“THE ENTIRE WEDDING SCENE WAS SO GOOD OML THE WAY MARVEL ACTUALLY DID THAT,” wrote a viewer. 

A lot of fans appreciated how the show used the wedding to showcase Kamala and her family’s culture. It continues to prove why this series is so huge for representation and why we need more going forward in the superhero genre.

“The entire wedding sequence was beautiful and so much fun, it rules that Marvel is showing all corners of Kamala's desi culture is amazing,” read one comment. 

“Kamala was wearing red(pink)/blue combination sequined outfits in both her rescue and fight scenes, it's a good way to foreshadow what her eventual costume will look like (a suit inspired by the salwar kameez in red, blue, and gold),” someone noted.  

The show also had its first real fight scenes, which were very memorable. Considering these are only the character’s introduction to fighting, the scenes will no doubt get even better and better as Kamala learns to fight, though these were fantastic. 

Another viewer shared, “I can't be the only who got caught off guard by that epic fight scene at the wedding in #MsMarvel episode 3.”

Many took the chance to express their sadness that Bruno and Kamala’s slow dance was interrupted. We need another dance opportunity for them to happen ASAP! 

“Bruno not getting to dance with Kamala is my villain origin story,” another tweeted. 

Overall, many were happy with the episode and are looking forward to the remaining episodes of the series! 

“Wow I saw the third episode of Ms. Marvel and it was fantastic. The wedding scene and the fight scenes at the end are incredible,” someone commented. 

Another review on socials read, “I will NEVER forgive y'all for sleeping on #MsMarvel. It's quite simply delightful, and the best thing we've gotten since Loki. And that fight we got tonight? Can't wait for the next episode!”

New episodes of Ms. Marvel are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.

Sophia Soto
Sophia Soto

Sophia Soto has a passion for all things entertainment. She currently writes for What To Watch, The Nerds of Color, and Remezcla with bylines in Young Hollywood. Some of her favorite shows include Grey’s Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Riverdale, and Roswell, New Mexico. She is also a complete Marvel nerd! 