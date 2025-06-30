Trigger Point season 4: everything we know

Get ready for some explosive news, because ITV has commissioned Trigger Point season 4 — months before the third series has even hit our screens!



The announcement shows how much faith channel bosses have in the thriller, which follows bomb disposal officer — or "Expo" — Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) as she battles various terrorist attacks in London.



Trigger Point has been one of ITV's most successful shows of the last decade, with the second series of the show produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television attracting 8.1m viewers per episode.



“We’re all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired," said Vicky McClure in an official statement. "I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana’s journey on Trigger Point.”

The first series was written by Dan Brierley, but he's increasingly taken a back seat in recent years, with the fourth instalment due to be penned by Bloodlands writer Chris Brandon.



Here's everything we know about Trigger Point season 4...

ITV confirmed filming on Trigger Point season 4 will take place "across the summer months" of 2025.

The six-part series due to air on ITV, STV, ITVX and the STV Player in 2026.

Trigger Point season 4 plot

There are no plot details available for Trigger Point season 4 at this stage, but we do know a bit about Trigger Point season 3, which is coming to ITV later this year.

An ITV synopsis says the third series will follow Lana Washington after she's "called to investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta. Someone is targeting individuals, and demanding revenge".

On recommissioning the propulsive drama series for a fourth time, ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill commented:

“Trigger Point is one of ITV’s most-watched dramas of last year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office so I’m delighted that this thrilling series is returning for a fourth series. I know audiences will be once again on the edge of their seat as Lana and the team take us on another thrilling ride to keep the capital safe.”

Trigger Point season 4 cast

There would be no Trigger Point without Vicky McClure and the 42 year-old star will return to play fearless Expo Lana Washington when filming on the fourth series begins just weeks after the third season wrapped.



As for the rest of the cast, there's no knowing which members of her team will survive to see season four - although we'll know more once season three airs later this year!

Trigger Point season 4 trailer

Filming has barely begun on this one, so there's no trailer as of yet. We'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands though!