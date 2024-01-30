Trigger Point season 3: everything we know

ITV have yet to officially give Trigger Point season 3 the green light, but we reckon it's only a matter of time before the broadcaster commissions another foray into the perilous world of EXPOs.

After 2022's hit first season, fans had high hopes for this year's six-part sequel, with Vicky McClure and the rest of the Trigger Point cast delivering another explosive tale.

The second series saw Lana 'Wash' Washington and her EXPO colleagues facing a more deadly threat than they'd ever encountered before in the form of terrorist group, The Wave, but where is the next threat coming from?

Here's everything we know about Trigger Point season 3...

The second season was released as a box set at the end of January 2024 and we wouldn't expect an announcement on whether the show will be returning until episodes have finished airing on ITV in March.

When the first season hit our screens in 2022, news of a second series didn't arrive until March, so we might have to wait until Spring 2024 to hear official news on season 3.

However, when we chatted to Vicky McClure last year, she told us she would "love" to make a third season of the ITV drama and even hinted it could run as long as another of her hit dramas, Line of Duty.

With a leading star keen to go again, a team already in place and a strong following for the drama, it seems very unlikely that ITV wouldn't commission another series.

The first and second series of Trigger Point achieved enviable viewing figures when released in January of 2022 and 2024 respectively, so ITV could well be penciling in January 2026 as a potential release date for season 3.

Vicky McClure is in demand and has spoken of being physically exhausted after playing the lead and working as an executive producer on the second season, so a two-year gap might work well for her as well. When we hear more, we'll be sure to let you know!

Lana Washington lost DCI Thom Youngblood in season two (Image credit: ITV)

Trigger Point season 3 plot

The Wave represented a much more sophisticated threat level than anything Lana and her team of EXPOs encountered in the first series and we can only assume the baddies in season 3 would be another step up.

"I would always want to elevate anything," said Vicky McClure when we chatted to her about the second season of Trigger Point. "If you look at Line of Duty, from what it started as in series one, to what it became in series six, it was all about elevating and giving the audience more…"

That's good news for us viewers, but not so much for Lana, who's been through the mill a bit in recent years. After losing her best mate "Nut" (Adrian Lester) and brother Billy (Ewan Mitchell) in the first season, she lost her beloved DCI Thom Youngblood in this year's sequel.

She finally broke down under the trauma of it all in the second season and we can expect to see plenty more reflection and personal growth if the show returns for season three.

However, we don't expect Lana to hang up her snips just yet and while confronting the emotional toll of life as an EXPO is important for McClure, she says such trauma is part and parcel of such a career.

"I think her mental health is pretty low on her priority list," she explained ahead of season 2. "When you work in those kinds of fields you can become quite desensitized to certain things and deal with them privately, so I didn’t want to turn Lana into this quivering mess all of a sudden."

Let's hope does talk to someone about it all though!

Will DS Helen Morgan, DI Amar Batra and Commander Francis be returning? (Image credit: ITV)

Trigger Point season 3 cast

There would be no Trigger Point without Vicky McClure, so she's certain to return if ITV commission the crime thriller for a third series.

We'd expect her right-hand man Danny (Eric Shango) and fellow EXPO Hass (Nabil Elouahabi) to also return - although sadly the lovely DCI Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley) won't be back. Sob.

The remaining notable cast members who survived and are likely to return for season three are:

• Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan

• Julian Ovenden as Commander John Francis

• Maanuv Thiara as DI Amar Batra

• Kerry Godliman as Sonya Reeves

• Kevin Eldon as Jeff Washington

• Tamzin Griffin as Val Washington

There are sure to be plenty of new stars signing up to be in Trigger Point season 3 and when we hear more, we'll let you know.

Trigger Point season 3 trailer

Trigger Point season 3 hasn't started filming yet, so there's no trailer unfortunately.