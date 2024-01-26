Vicky McClure would 'love' to make Trigger Point season 3

Vicky McClure hopes to return for Trigger Point season 3 and has compared the hit ITV show to Line of Duty, which pulled in record audiences over its six series run.

This year's second series of the Trigger Point will see McClure reprising her role as bomb disposal expert — or expo — Lana "Wash" Washington and has been much-anticipated after the success of the first season in 2022.

It will see Lana and her team battling a terrorist group who set a number of terrifying bombs across London, in a story McClure has described as "bigger" and with "more explosives".

Viewers are expected to be on the edge of their seats throughout, but if Lana does survive the ordeal, it might not be the last time we see her in a bomb disposal suit.

When we asked McClure — who’s also an executive producer on the ITV show — whether she’d like to make a third season, she said she’d jump at the chance.

"Yeah! God yeah!" she replied. "I love the show. I love everybody that works on it. I think it's ambitious. I think it's great escapism."

The star also explained how important it was for the show to build on the success of 2022's first season — while hinting Trigger Point could run for years to come.

"We wanted to give it everything," she explains. "Everybody enjoyed the first one, so it was like 'let's go bigger and better'. I would always want to elevate anything. If you look at Line of Duty, from what it started as in series one, to what it became in series six, it was all about elevating and giving the audience more…

“I think it's the same with this. We had new toys, new technology, new actors, new writers, for the second series. We had lots of different new layers, which gave it a really good chance to get better.”

With more explosives on the menu, some have suggested that the show is becoming increasingly unrealistic, although it’s an accusation McClure is quick to counter.

"We work with former expo Joel Snarr and his team," she says. "What’s so great about them is they know some of the stuff in the series is very far-fetched, but it’s great for telly, so finding that balance is important. We don't want to keep repeating the same tricks, so we try to keep inventing new things, so viewers have to take certain things with a pinch of salt."

Trigger Point season 2 will premiere on Sunday 28th January at 9 pm on ITV1.