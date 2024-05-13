Red Eye season 2: everything we know

Richard Armitage wants to return to China in Red Eye season 2 and plenty of his co-stars are hoping to join him!

In the first series of Red Eye, Dr Matthew Nolan (Armitage) found himself at the centre of an international conspiracy after being arrested at Heathrow and extradited back to Beijing on trumped up charges.

London-based detective, DC Hana Li (Jing Lusi) was tasked with accompanying him on the flight back to China, yet it wasn't long before people started dying in suspicious circumstances during the journey.

Nolan was eventually able to persuade his companion he was being framed and it soon emerged he was simply a pawn in a dark plot surrounding a nuclear deal between Britain and China!

There's been no word from ITV on whether a second season is on the cards, yet Richard Armitage is very keen to play Dr Matthew Nolan again. "These are some very compelling characters," he told us earlier this year. "I’d love to do more."

Here's everything we know about a potential sequel to Peter A Dowling's six-part thriller...

ITV has yet to commission a second series of the thriller, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as there's any news on that front. If the broadcaster does decide to go again, production is unlikely to begin until 2025, meaning it could be a couple of years before Red Eye season 2 hits our screens.

Red Eye season 2 plot

Peter A Dowling admitted the first series was inspired by the Jodie Foster film Flightplan, yet he might need to create a completely different premise if he wanted to come up with a sequel.

However Richard Armitage says he'd love to see his character being used as an asset by the British intelligence services, although after the stress of season one, Matthew might need some persuading!

"If I were writing... and thinking, 'So how could I activate my central character again?' Because Matthew, in season 1, is very much the prisoner and is trying to prove his innocence, I would like to see him utilised – perhaps by the British government," said Richard when talking to Radiotimes.com.

"He's activated by the British government because of where he's been and what he knows. They could send him back to Beijing to do something."

Red Eye season 2 cast

Richard Armitage says he'd definitely return if Red Eye season 2 was on the cards and he's not the only one! Jing Lusi, who plays DC Hana Li, told reporters she'd love to reprise a character, especially as she views the show as a "turning point" for British Asian representation.

"I'm very open to it," she told the press. "I think there is definitely more story to tell, but it has to be the right story."

Jemma Moore, who starred as Hana's sister, budding journalist Jess Li, has also explained that she'd like to return, while Lesley Sharp, who played MI5 Director General Madeline Delaney is open to a second series.

"I think what Peter A Dowling has created with this season of Red Eye is fantastically complete in and of itself, but I think what he's also managed to do is set up very compelling characters," she told Radiotimes.com.

"And is there a possibility that you could find a crucible that held all of them again to tell another story? I think that's for him. But if Pete decided that he was going to go down that lane again, I'd be very happy to step into Madeline Delaney's Manolo Blahniks and trot up and down the corridors of MI5."

Red Eye season 2 trailer

The second series hasn't been commissioned yet, so it will be a long time until a trailer lands online, yet we'll be sure to keep you updated!