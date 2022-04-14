The Gold — cast, plot and all about the true-crime robbery drama

Hugh Bonnneville leads the cast in The Gold, coming to BBC1 and Paramount Plus.

The Gold tells the real-life story of the gang who robbed the Brink’s Mat security depot near Heathrow and accidentally stumbled across gold bullion worth £26 million.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper and Charlotte Spencer, the drama follows the events of November 26, 1983, when six armed men inadvertently carried out the biggest theft in history, and its after-effects that rippled on for decades. The heist was a crime that had huge ramifications on London itself and left controversy and murder in its wake.

So here all you need to know about The Gold…

The Gold is a six-part true-crime drama series that will air on BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK and Paramount Plus in the US. The release date has yet to be announced, as the series is still being filmed in London, but watch this space and we’ll update you as soon as it is.

The Gold plot

The Gold is based on extensive research and interviews with some of those involved, The Gold tells the story of the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery. On November 26 1983, six armed robbers set off to carry out what was meant to be "a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery".

However, when they broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near Heathrow airport they found gold bullion worth £26m. The robbers gained access to the warehouse, thanks to a security guard who was in on the crime, then poured petrol on the staff inside and threatened them with a lit match if they didn’t reveal the combination numbers of the vault.

The theft became a seminal event in British criminal history and its legacy spread far and wide. The disposal of the gold bullion led to the birth of large-scale international money laundering and the illegal gains fuelled the London Dockland’s property boom. It united blue and white-collar criminals and sparked a chain of events that led to murder.

The Gold cast

There's an all-star cast for The Gold, with four great leads..

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh is a huge star of both TV and movies. He’s been in hit movies such as Notting Hill, the Paddington movies, Iris and To Olivia and is much loved for his role as aristocratic Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, which is now a successful film franchise. Hugh has also starred in BBC comedies W1A and Rev plus Sandylands.

Jack Lowden

Jack is starring in Apple TV+ series Slow Horses and recently starred in BBC1's Small Axe. He played wrestler Zak Knight in the 2019 movie Fighting With My Family (see picture below) and appeared in BBC1's adaptation of War & Peace alongside Kit Connor. He’s also been in Wolf Hall, The Tunnel, Mrs Biggs and Dunkirk.

Dominic Cooper

Mamma Mia! star Dominic made his name in the stage and movie version of The History Boys. He also plays Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. He’s also starred in Sense & Sensibility, My Week With Marilyn and The Devil’s Double. He starred as James Bond author Ian Fleming in the Sky series Fleming and has starred in the superhero show Agent Carter.

Charlotte Spencer

Charlotte is best known for her role as Esther in the ITV/BritBox series Sanditon. She also starred in Baghdad Central, The Duke, Line of Duty and the 2021 film Cinderella. She voiced the character of Nettle in BBC1's Watership Down and played Karen in the BBC1 miniseries Us.

Dashing Dominic Cooper stars in The Gold. (Image credit: Getty)

The Gold star Charlie Murphy. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Gold?

The Gold also features Black Mirror star Tom Cullen will also appear alongside Emun Elliott (The Rig), Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible), Ellora Torchia (Grantchester) and Stefanie Martini (Prime Suspect).