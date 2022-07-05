Red Rose — cast, plot, first looks and all you need to know about the horror

Red Rose is set to terrify all smartphone users when the new horror drama arrives on BBC3 and Netflix.

It stars Chernobyl’s Adam Nagaitis and Gentleman Jack actress Natalie Gavin and is a thriller series that exposes the dangers that lurk online as it follows a group of teenagers enjoying a long summer after their GCSEs. But their friendships are infiltrated by a phone app called "Red Rose", which threatens dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands.

Created by Eleven, the production company behind Sex Education and The Enfield Haunting, the series explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives.

So here’s everything you need to know about Red Rose…

Red Rose will air on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in the rest of the world. There’s no release date yet in the UK or worldwide but watch this space and we’ll keep you updated. Like most BBC3 dramas we'd expect the show to arrive on BBC1 shortly afterwards.

Red Rose plot

Red Rose is a series is set in the north of England during the long, hot summer after GCSEs and follows a group of teenage friends. They are living their best lives until a mysterious app called Red Rose blooms on their phones, threatening them with dire consequences if they don’t follow its instructions. The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive yet terrifying power of the dark web. Can they survive the summer and if so, will their friendships remain intact?

Terrorised by the Red Rose app! Noah (Harry Redding) and Wren (Amelia Clarkson). (Image credit: BBC)

Red Rose cast

The Red Rose cast is a mix of experienced actors, rising stars and newcomers. It features Chernobyl and The Terror actor Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) and Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Landscapers). It’s rising stars include Amelie Clarkson (Poldark), Isis Hainsworth (Metal Lords), Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil), Ellis Howard (Catherine the Great) and Ashna Rabheru (Sex Education) while newcomers Harry Redding and Natalie Blair round out the cast (see main picture above).

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle in Red Rose. (Image credit: BBC)

Adam Nagaitis in Chernobyl. (Image credit: Alamy)

Red Rose star Natalie Gavin. (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer for Red Rose?

There's no trailer yet for Red Rose from either the BBC or Netflix but we’ll post it up here if and when one is released. We’re expecting edge-of-your-seat stuff.