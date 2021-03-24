'Landscapers' — release date, cast, plot, trailer and all you need to know

Landscapers is an upcoming series from HBO and Sky. The four-part drama is inspired by real events and documents the unique transformation of a mild-mannered English couple into killers.

This inventive series has been created by debut screenwriter Ed Sinclair and is billed as an exploration of the power and peril of love.

Landscapers is a co-production between HBO and Sky, and is produced by Chernobyl production company, Sister.

Here’s everything you need to know about Landscapers...

At the time of writing, Landscapers does not currently have an official release date. However, we do know that it will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK, and that NBC are handling international distribution.

Landscapers cast

Casting for Landscapers is still being announced. Currently, we know that Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite) is set to star as Susan Edwards. Recently, it was revealed that David Thewlis (Fargo, Big Mouth) will star opposite Colman as her husband, Christopher.

Colman, who is also executive producer, said: “the truth is it’s quite rare to be desperate to play a part on the first reading of a script, but that was the case here. The writing is brave, but subtle and tender too — a joy for any actor.”

What’s the plot?

Landscapers is set in Nottingham in the UK and follows the lives of convicted killers Susan and Christopher Edwards. Based on extensive research, hours of interviews and direct access to the accused couple, Landscapers asks how Susan and Chris came to be the subjects of an extraordinary investigation.

In a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade, Susan and Chris are suddenly thrust into the spotlight when Susan’s parents are discovered buried in their back garden in Mansfield.

Sister’s website adds: “The drama also draws the audience into the surreal fantasy world that Susan and Christopher created by casting themselves as their Hollywood heroes in stories of their own invention.

"This is the story of a unique murder case involving four lives lived on the margins of society, that turns into an exhilarating and darkly funny exploration of love and fantasy: its power and its peril.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We’ll update this article as and when a trailer is released!