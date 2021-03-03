The Terror — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Terror is a criminally overlooked horror drama that got missed by lots of people when it first aired in 2018.

Set in the Arctic Circle in 1847 and inspired by real events, The Terror charts the treacherous journey of polar explorers to survive in the unthinkable conditions in the frozen north.

The show is based upon Dan Simmons' novel of the same name which speculates on the unexplained disappearance of the crew on HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. It's a bleak, chilling tale that will draw any viewer in who's looking for a new drama to sink their teeth into.

How to watch The Terror in the UK?

The Terror starts airing in the UK on BBC2 on Wednesday 3 March at 9pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. Check out our Best BBC dramas guide for more show to enjoy on iPlayer.

Both The Terror and The Terror: Infamy are available to stream in the US right now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can get a taste of the tense atmosphere aboard HMS Terror below:

Who's in The Terror cast?

The Terror features a lot of famous faces from some of the top dramas around. The cast includes Jared Harris (The Crown, The Beast Must Die), Tobias Menzies (Outlander, Game of Thrones), Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, Rome), Paul Ready (Cuffs, Utopia), Adam Nagaitis (Houdini and Doyle, Suffragette), Nive Nielsen (The New World) and Ian Hart (Neverland).

What is The Terror about?

The 10-part drama is inspired by Captain Sir John Franklin’s doomed Arctic expedition. The show follows the Royal Navy’s attempt to discover the Northwest Passage. In the face of dwindling resources, lost hope and the terrible Arctic conditions, the crew are pushed to the brink.

The show ultimately shows us just what happens to a desperate crew of sailors as they start to struggle with each other as much as they do with the elements around them. At the same time, something starts picking off the crew as they beginning to realise that they're being stalked by some elusive, supernatural beast.

How to watch The Terror in the US

American viewers are ahead of the game when it comes to watching the terror, as the anthology series has already aired two seasons in the US.

US viewers can watch both seasons (The Terror and The Terror: Infamy) right now on Hulu. A Hulu subscription starts from $5.99 a month and gets you access to a huge range of entertainment including movies like Palm Springs and TV shows like Normal People and Your Honor.