'Sex Education' Season 3 — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Maeve (Emma Mackey) is just one of many characters returning for Sex Education Season 3.

Sex Education Season 3 is almost upon us!

After an extended time away from Netflix, Sex Education Season 3 will see the much-loved comedy-drama returning for a new school year. As before, the show takes place at Moordale Secondary and is guaranteed to be full of drama, cringe-comedy, and personal problems once again.

This year, though, things have changed at the fictional British school. Headmaster Mr. Groff has been replaced by a new headmistress who has introduced a uniform and wants the students to adopt a new attitude to put the school back on the map!

Here's everything we know about Sex Education Season 3 so far...

Sex Education Season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday, September 17.

That's just less than two months away now, so you've got plenty of time to get caught up on the past two seasons!

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFlJune 24, 2021 See more

How many episodes will Sex Education Season 3 be?

There are 8 new episodes of Sex Education.

Sex Education Season 3 cast

Fans will be delighted to know that the original cast are present and accounted for, with the likes of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Adam (Connor Swindells) and former headmaster, Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) all showing up in the season three announcement video.

Olivia Hanan (Simone Ashley, who's also starring in Bridgerton Season 2), Anwar (Chaneil Kular) and Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) also made an appearance in the recent teaser trailer, so expect them to turn up in the new series, too.

Excitingly, there are some new faces set to turn up at Moordale when the series lands. Dua Saleh joins the series as a new student, Cal, who is set to clash with the new headmistress. Dua appears alongside Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs who is playing Peter Groff, Mr Groff's far more successful (and less modest) older brother.

Jemima Kirke (who is set to star in Conversations With Friends) will appear as Hope Haddon, a new headmistress with big plans to shake up the school and make it a success once more!

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) in Sex Education Season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Sex Education Season 3 plot

Sex Education Season 3 sounds like it set to be filled with even more of the hilarious, cringeworthy moments that viewers have enjoyed so much already.

The official plot synopsis for the series reveals: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff."

Is there a trailer?

Although there's not been an official trailer just yet, Netflix did put out a tongue-in-cheek teaser recently.

Sadly, the teaser doesn't show any footage from the new season. Instead, it's set up as a recruitment video for Moordale Secondary school, showing off the school's eccentric cast of characters and introducing us to the ambitious new headmistress, Hope Haddon.

She's taking over from Mr. Groff, and it sounds like she's got lots of changes planned to try and get the school "back on track!"

You can watch the teaser below.