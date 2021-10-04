Struggling with what to watch after 'Poldark'? We're here to help!

Are you wondering what to watch after Poldark?

When the last episode of Poldark was screened in August 2019 it left its legions of fans distraught.

But if the series ending created a big Aidan Turner shaped hole in your life, fear not because we’ve compiled a list of the best TV series to watch next.

Here’s our pick of the must-watch shows Poldark fans will love…

'Sharpe'

Sean Bean in 'Sharpe'. (Image credit: ITV)

If period dramas with brooding heroes at the helm are what makes you tick, then look no further than Sharpe. Ok, so Sean Bean isn’t quite as chiselled as Aidan Turner but he makes for a fine substitute playing Richard Sharpe, a British soldier in the Napoleonic Wars. Bringing to life the novels by Bernard Cornwell, the series also deals with tackling the prejudices of the aristocracy and the power of the rich, so the plots will definitely resonate with Poldark fans.

What the critics say: The Guardian writes: “Bean is never less than compelling – gruff, brave and just occasionally charming. Sharpe is, as they say, the sort of person women want to be with and men just want to be.”

Where to watch: Sky Go or Britbox

How many seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 16

'And Then There Were None'

Aidan Turner starred in 'And Then There Were None'. (Image credit: BBC)

If it’s Aidan himself you can’t live without, then you’ll love this quality retelling of the classic Agatha Christie thriller. Boasting a stellar cast, the mini-series also stars Charles Dance, Miranda Richardson, Sam Neill, Toby Stephens and Maeve Dermody and tells the story of a group of strangers summoned to a remote island by a mysterious host. Soon the guests start to be killed, one by one, and it becomes clear that the murderer is one of their own.

What the critics say: Variety writes: “Astoundingly and almost absurdly entertaining. It’s as addictive as anything likely to air on either side of the Atlantic.”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Acorn TV

How many seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 3

'Outlander'

If you fancy a bit of historical drama and time travel (!), 'Outlander' could be for you. (Image credit: Sky)

A historical drama, set against stunning landscapes and centering around an unlikely romance, Outlander has everything Poldark fans have been missing. The show follows Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) a married World War II nurse who time travels from 1945 to 1743. There she finds romance with the dashing Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan, a man with a complicated past and a wicked sense of humour.

What the critics say: Variety writes: "The more this show refuses to define itself in any concrete terms, the more it swerves between genre and tone—sometimes sweet, sometimes sanctimonious, sometimes startlingly graphic, sometimes proper and reserved—the more I’m drawn in.”

Where to watch: Netflix (US) and Amazon Prime (UK)

Seasons: 5 (season 6 is coming next year!)

Episodes: 42

'Vanity Fair'

'Vanity Fair' is a costume drama must watch. (Image credit: ITV)

Telling the tale of a woman trying to make it in a man’s world, the 2018 version of William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic novel, Vanity Fair is undoubtedly worth a watch. Starring Olivia Cooke as the ruthless social climber Becky Sharpe, and set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars, we follow our heroine as she sets about clawing her way out of poverty and scaling the dizzy heights of English high society. Her journey has several bumps in the road, but you can’t help but take plucky Becky to your heart. The series also stars Monty Python’s Sir Michael Palin, Fleabag star Sian Clifford and Doc Martin’s Martin Clunes.

What the critics say: The Guardian comments: “This adaptation fizzes with all the energy of its social climbing heroine.”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

How many seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 7

'The Musketeers'

All for one... (Image credit: BBC)

They may be wielding swords rather than scythes and be caught up in a little more action than Poldark, but The Musketeers is still pure escapism at its best. The series stars Luke Pasqualino, Tom Burke, and Santiago Cabrera as the Three Musketeers, highly trained soldiers, and bodyguards to the King. Set in 17th century Paris, this retelling puts a contemporary twist on the classic story and is packed with humor and witty one-liners. It also boasts an all-star cast, including Rupert Everett, Matthew McNulty, Marc Warren, Peter Capaldi, and Hugo Speer.

What the critics say: LA Times says: “The Musketeers is a captivating balance of spectacle and story, true enough to the essentials of the original, modern enough to understand the necessity of humor and self-reference.”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

How many seasons: 3

How many episodes: 30

