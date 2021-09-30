If the end of Line of Duty left a big, action-packed, police corruption-sized hole in your life, we’ve got some things that might help fill it. Here's what to watch after Line of Duty.

Whether it’s dodgy cops, tense interrogations or edge-of-your-seat action sequences, there’s something here to keep you "sucking diesel"…

Suranne Jones sinks to new depths in 'Vigil'. (Image credit: BBC)

A lot was made of this show’s pedigree when it launched, the six-part drama coming from World Productions, creators of Line of Duty which had topped the ratings only months before. Its plot follows DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) as she tackles a death onboard a nuclear submarine. Soon, her investigations – and those of her colleague on shore – see her butting heads with the both The Navy and MI5 as she begins to uncover a conspiracy. The series also features Martin Compston – aka Line of Duty’s Steve Arnott – and some crackling cliff-hanger endings that will make AC-12 fans feel that while they may be at sea, they’re still on very familiar territory.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Average episode length: 59 minutes

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

'Bodyguard'

Home Secretary Julia likes a bit of muscle by her side. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions/Des Willie)

Written by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio and featuring one of its stars, Keeley Hawes (who played Lindsay Denton in the cop drama), this one is a must of LOD fans. Keeley plays the UK’s Home Secretary Julia Montague, who is given special security after her latest policies bring threats to her life. Her new protection officer, David Budd, quickly clashes with his new boss. But while the mood between them quickly changes, the enemies are circling. Soon, terrible events leave David unsure exactly who he’s fighting. The show features some great action scenes and a mega-tense final episode. The drama also sent Richard Madden (David) to national heart-throb territory. Bodyguard season 2 is currently in the offing, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

Number of seasons: 1



Episodes: 6



Average episode length: 57 minutes.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Unforgotten'

Cassie and Sunny warm up another cold case. (Image credit: ITV)

While this is more your straightforward police drama (i.e. you’re not called on to be immediately suspicious of every copper you meet), if it’s great interrogation scenes you like, then this could be your show. DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker, Last Tango in Halifax) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar, The Kumars), investigate ‘cold cases’ – unsolved disappearances and murders which are often decades old. Tracking down those connected to the deceased and potential witnesses, they piece together what happened all those years ago. Softly spoken Cassie is a wolf in sheep’s clothing as she interviews, going in for the kill when witnesses least expect it as she tries to break them down. Meanwhile, we see the effect her job has on her family and personal life. If you catch up on this series now, there will be a whole new season to enjoy next year.

Number of seasons: 4

Episodes: 24

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Where to watch: ITV Hub, Netflix

'The Capture'

Can Rachel (Holliday Grainger) trust Shaun (Callum Turner)? (Image credit: BBC)

Conspiracy is the name of the game as Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner, War & Peace) is acquitted of a war crime in Afghanistan, only to then find himself accused of the kidnapping and murder of his barrister. While Shaun protests his innocence, the CCTV evidence seems conclusive. Detective Inspector Rachel Care (Holliday Grainger, The Bogias) is handling the case, and slowly begins to realise there is something amiss. And as the things become clear, she realises the truth behind the CCTV footage is part of something far bigger. The show proved to be a big hit, and was the most-requested new drama on iPlayer in 2019.

Number of series: 1

Episodes: 6

Average episode length: 50 minutes

Where to watch: Starzplay

'Bodies'

An earlier offering from Line of Duty creator Jed Mecurio, the writer called upon his former career as a hospital doctor for this BBC medical series from the early noughties. Max Beesley (Homeland, Jamestown) stars as junior doctor Rob Lake, who takes up a new role, but some uncovers a dark underbelly to the medical profession. When he realises the negligent behaviour of his boss Roger Hurley (The Office’s Patrick Baladi), he decides to turn whistleblower. But as other doctors pull together to cover for Roger, Rob runs into trouble when he himself becomes involved in the death of a patient. The dark drama was a big hit with critics and won several award nominations.

Number of seasons: 2 plus a one-off finale episode



Episodes: 17



Average episode length: 59 minutes

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

'Dexter'

Dexter eyes up another bloody situation. (Image credit: Showtime)

When it comes to crimes being committed from the inside of the police force, you can’t really beat Dexter. By day he is a forensic technician for the Miami police, analysing blood splatters at murder scenes. But by night he’s a serial killer who hunts down murderers who have not been punished by the legal system due to corruption or technicalities. As the series progresses, Dexter – played brilliantly by Michael C. Hall – sees his bloody secret in danger, and he has to make some bold moves within the force to cover his tracks. Meanwhile, he struggles with his relationship with his oblivious stepsister, and later his new role as a husband and dad. With eight seasons, there is plenty of bloody drama to enjoy, and a new run – the first in eight years – is due later this year.

Number of seasons: 8

Episodes: 96

Average episode length: 50 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Collateral'

Kip (Carey Mulligan) sets out on her investigations. (Image credit: BBC/The Forge)

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) stars as DI Kip Glaspie, who investigates the murder of a pizza delivery boy in London in this tense thriller. When the person being delivered to is revealed to be the ex-wife of the Shadow Minister for Transport, Kip soon realises this might not be a random killing. Soon, we’re on familiar conspiracy territory as both MI5 and the military became involved in the case. And as Kip delves into the world of drug smuggling and dealing, she soon wonders who she can trust. The series with written by acclaimed playwright David Hare, in his first original drama for TV, and also features Billie Piper, who was nominated for a Bafta for her role. Plus, at only four episodes, it’s a satisfying ‘snack’ compared to many other series.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 4



Average episode length: 59 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

'Criminal: UK'

If those long, tense interrogation scenes from Line of Duty are your thing, then be careful what you wish for – there’s a whole series of them here. All the episodes in the police interrogation room or just outside, and feature a different suspect each instalment. Over the course of the episode’s interrogation, the full story slowly becomes clear. The drama stars Katherine Kelly (Innocent) and Lee Ingleby (The A Word) as regulars, and attracts a great range of guest stars including former Doctor Who actor David Tennant, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Game of Throne’s Kit Harington.

Number of series: 2

Episodes: 7

Average episode length: 45 minutes.

Where to watch: Netflix