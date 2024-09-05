Line of Duty season 7 could happen says the creator if he can find right story

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has revealed how the show could return for a seventh series if he can find the right plot for its three lead characters.

The last season of the hit BBC One drama, following the latest AC-12 investigation by Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) went out three years ago and there's been speculation ever since about a further series.

Now, Mercurio has set his parameters for penning a new case, with the cast clearly keen to make more given the right script. Speaking to star Martin Compston in a new BBC Four documentary, he said: "We have to find a story, that makes sense, that is territory we haven't covered before. That takes not just a new character into those areas but takes you (Compston) and Vicky and Adi into territory the characters haven't been before.

"If we can find all those pieces of the recipe, then it would be great to talk to the BBC and see if they'll let us do some more."

Martin Compston in Line of Duty

There appears little doubt the BBC would order a new series of Line of Duty if Mercurio penned a new script. The final episode of Line of Duty season 6 attracted an average audience of nearly 13 million viewers.

However, not all fans were happy with how the show ended with some disappointed by the reveal as to who was H, the corrupt officer who was masterminding events in the previous series.

Mercurio addressed how it was difficult to neatly wrap up a drama, especially one that deals with police corruption as giving it a happy ending he believes would be unrealistic.

"In a drama, particularly one that is trying to have social commentary, there is a thought which is in the real world problems don't get solved in a neat bow. If you're doing something about corruption, the fact is we know that in the real world, corruption just carries on."

While then as Mercurio puts it "there's no official news" on the show's future, it does appear likely that Line of Duty season 7 will eventually happen.

Jed Mercurio and Martin Compston Remember… Line of Duty is available now to watch on BBC iPlayer. All six seasons of Line of Duty are also available to watch now on the streaming service.