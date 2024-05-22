The Rookie season 7: everything we know about the police drama

Nothing seems to be slowing Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) down, as he and his fellow officers are going full steam ahead with The Rookie season 7.

The series has become ABC's premier crime procedural and continues to wow viewers who clamor for more. Unfortunately, in a bit of sad news for fans, the new season of The Rookie won't be debuting this fall, along with its usual Tuesday night partner Will Trent.

Want to know what the hold-up is? Here's everything we know about The Rookie season 7.

New episodes of The Rookie and Will Trent won't be seen this September/October when ABC rolls out its fall 2024 TV schedule. Instead, both series are premiering as a part of the network's midseason rollout, meaning The Rookie season 7 won't debut until sometime in 2025. So if you missed any of the season 6 episodes, you have plenty of time to watch them on Hulu.

The Rookie is an ABC original series and new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

There is no official timetable for when season 7 episodes air in the UK, but they're likely to join previous episodes on Sky TV via Sky Witness.

The Rookie season 7 plot

We don't have details about The Rookie season 7; however, as they become available, we'll pass along the information. In the meantime, here is the official synopsis of the series as detailed by ABC:

"John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nolan feels like it can’t get much better, now that his life with Bailey is moving forward, and he has chosen his career path. However, he and his team must grapple with the aftermath of their recent assaults before they can move forward."

The Rookie season 7 cast

Richard T. Jones in The Rookie (Image credit: ABC)

Returning as Officer John Nolan is Nathan Fillion. Fillion has been in several hit projects throughout his career including Castle, Modern Family and Big Mouth, and he appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Also returning alongside Fillion are Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan: The Movie), Richard T. Jones (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Melissa O'Neil ( iZombie), Eric Winter (The Good Doctor), Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.) and Jenna Dewan (Superman & Lois).

The Rookie season 7 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 7 trailer. However, as one becomes available we'll place it here.