Will Trent season 3: everything we know about the series

Will Trent seems to be on a roll after wowing audiences with its freshman run and keeping viewers captivated with season 2. The powers that be hope the wave of success surrounding the Georgia detective continues with Will Trent season 3.

Unfortunately, in a bit of sad news for fans, the new season of Will Trent, won't be debuting this fall, along with its usual Tuesday night partner The Rookie season 7.

Want to know why there's a delay in rolling out new episodes? Here's everything we know about Will Trent season 3.

New episodes of Will Trent and The Rookie won't be seen this September/October when ABC rolls out its fall 2024 TV schedule. Instead, both series are premiering as a part of the network's midseason rollout, meaning Will Trent season 3 won't debut until sometime in 2025. This gives viewers who have missed any of the season 2 episodes lots of time to catch up on Hulu.

Will Trent is an ABC original series and new episodes air live on the network in the US. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Season 2 episodes are expected to make their way to the UK via Disney Plus, but we do not have a timetable as to when that could be.

In case you're someone who prefers to watch content on-demand, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

We're still waiting to hear when season 3 premieres in the UK.

WIll Trent season 3 plot

Erika Christensen in Will Trent (Image credit: ABC/Crystal Power)

We don't have specific season 3 storylines at this time. However, at the heart of Will Trent is a police procedural. Check out the official synopsis for the overall series:

"Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling Will Trent series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

Will Trent season 2 cast

At the time of publication, we don't have any big casting news. Should that change, we'll pass along the update.

With that being said, we expect Ramón Rodríguez to return as Will Trent. This is arguably Rodríguez's most prominent role, but he's also been seen in Lullaby, The Affair, The Defenders and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Also expected to return is Erika Christensen. Many TV watchers will recognize Christensen from her days as Julia in Parenthood. She's also starred in Clover, Ten Days in the Valley and Cheaper By the Dozen.

Iantha Richardson (This Is Us), Jake McLaughlin (Quantico) and Sonja Sohn (The Chi) are also expected to return for season 3.

WIll Trent season 3 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 3 trailer. However, as one becomes available, we'll place it here.