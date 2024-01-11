Players: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the romantic comedy

Romantic comedies are always a treat to watch, and this February lovers of the genre will get a new 2024 movie, Players.

Starring Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. as Mack and Adam, the rom-com follows a group of friends as they help one another play the dating game and successfully land their desired hookups. However, when Mack falls head over heels for a guy, she relies on Adam and the rest of the crew to use some of their savvy tactics to help her land this "good catch" as a boyfriend. She may soon learn though that this guy of her dreams is not her soulmate.

Here's everything we know about Players, including its release date, remaining cast and how you can watch it.

Players premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14. For those hoping to watch the movie, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers

Players plot

Here is a synopsis from Netflix about the movie:

"Mack has spent years devising successful hookup 'plays' with best friend Adam and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules — chief among them: you can't build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick, she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps."

The script was penned by Whit Anderson.

Players cast

Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez in Players (Image credit: Bailey/Netflix)

As previously mentioned, Players stars Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans. Rodriguez is no stranger to comedy, having won a Golden Globe for her role in Jane the Virgin and currently starring in the ABC show, Not Dead Yet (Not Dead Yet season 2 also premieres in February). Additionally, she's starred in one of the best original comedy movies on Netflix, as deemed by WTW, Someone Great.

Damon Wayans Jr. has comedy in his blood as a member of the comedic dynasty known as the Wayans family. The actor has starred in sitcoms like New Girl and Happy Endings. He's also been featured on the big screen in projects such as Supercool, Long Weekend and Let's Be Cops.

Rounding out the Players main cast are Tom Ellis (Miranda) Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Liza Koshy (Work It), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live) and Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Players trailer

The trailer certainly has us looking forward to watching the movie. It appears to be a fresh take on the rom-com genre.

Trish Sie movies

Trish Sie took to the director’s chair for Players. The Grammy-nominated director is no novice to getting behind the camera for comedies. Here's a list of all her full-length features as shared by IMDb: