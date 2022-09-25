Sitting In Bars With Cake — cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

Sitting In Bars With Cake is a movie coming to Prime Video which brings the much-loved blog and subsequent book by Audrey Shulman (opens in new tab) to life. It tells the story of a shy single woman who struggles to meet men and turns to baking for help. Headed up by Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, the all-star movie also boasts appearances from Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Maia Mitchell and Aaron Dominguez.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sitting In Bars With Cake on Prime Video…

Filming will start on Sitting In Bars With Cake in Los Angeles in October 2022. There’s no release date yet announced by Prime Video but keep an eye on this page and we’ll keep you posted. It will also probably have a cinema release too which we will update on.

Sitting In Bars With Cake plot

Sitting In Bars With Cake follows a quiet young woman who is unlucky in love. Then one day she takes a cake she baked for her best friend’s birthday into a bar and finds herself swarmed by men. She’s convinced it’s a fluke, but her friend talks her into spending a year baking and then taking the cakes into bars in the hope that it will help her find true love. And soon it changes her life in ways she could never have imagined.

Sitting In Bars With Cake cast — Yara Shahidi

The original book Sitting In Bars With Cake centres on author Audrey Shulman’s quest for love but it’s yet to be confirmed that Yara’s main character will have the same name. Yara played Zoey Johnson in the series Grown-ish and Black-ish. She voiced Kendra in PAW Patrol: The Movie and Darci in Trollhunters. She will also play Tinker Bell in the Disney Plus upcoming movie Peter Pan & Wendy.

Yara Shahidi (far left) with the cast of Black-ish. (Image credit: ABC)

Who else is starring in Sitting In Bars With Cake?

Beaches, Hocus Pocus and The First Wives Club star, actress and singer Bette Midler will also star in Sitting In Bars With Cake, although her role has not yet been announced. Ron Livingston (The Flash), Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) and Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building) also appear, alongside Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel) and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser). Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult), Navid Negahban (The Old Man), Simone Recasner (The Big Leap), Will Ropp (The Fallout), and Charlie Morgan Patton (Jesus Revolution) round out the cast. The characters are currently under wraps.

Bette Midler will also be starring in Sitting In Bars With Cake. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for Sitting In Bars With Cake?

Not yet but keep checking on here and if one drops, we’ll post it. We can’t wait to see the delicious cakes that are used as bait.