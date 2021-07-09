‘The Big Leap’: Cast, release date, trailer and everything else we know about the Fox dramedy

The Big Leap will dance its way to Fox this fall as one of the newest shows for the network. The show, which was created by Liz Heldens (The Passage, Deception), has received a 10-episode order from Fox, which believes that it could have a Glee-sized hit on its hands, per Deadline .

Here is everything we know about The Big Leap so far.

What is ‘The Big Leap’ about?

The Big Leap is loosely based on the U.K. reality TV show Big Ballet that aired in 2014. The original reality series followed 18 amateur dancers that were told at one point that they were too fat to perform ballet. Over 20 weeks and under the tutelage of a former Royal Ballet principal they worked to put on a production of Swan Lake.

The Big Leap will take the essence of that series, seemingly combining elements of former Fox hits American Idol and Glee.

The specific plot follows a group of underdogs from different walks of life that compete in a reality series to take part in a modern remake of Swan Lake.

Who is in ‘The Big Leap’ cast?

The official synopsis makes sure to emphasize that the group of characters in The Big Leap are a diverse bunch, and the cast for the first season looks like they did a pretty good job living up to that.

The Big Leap cast will feature some familiar faces like Scott Foley (Scandal), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents) and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), as well as some fresh faces to TV, like newcomer Simone Recasner. The rest of the cast is made up by Mallory Jansen, Ser’Darius Blain, Anna Grace Barlow, Jon Rudnitsky, McKenzie Chinn, Kevin Daniels and Raymond Cham Jr.

The Big Leap will dance its way onto Fox this fall, with the one-hour dramedy landing the Monday at 9 p.m. time slot. That is the same time slot that the canceled John Slattery crime-drama Next had last year. Fox is hoping that The Big Leap will have better luck. A well established Fox hit, 9-1-1, will serve as The Big Leap’s lead in.

There is no official premiere date for The Big Leap as of yet.

Is there a trailer for ‘The Big Leap’?

Fox unveiled a full trailer for The Big Leap during its upfronts presentation, and there is plenty to dig into. The trailer definitely highlights a full ensemble of hopefuls for the reality competition at its center, but it puts the biggest spotlight on Simone Recasner’s character. Check out the full trailer below.

What to Watch will keep updating information on The Big Leap as it becomes available.