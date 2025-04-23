How to watch Étoile: stream the new drama series online or on TV

By published

From the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team

Gideon Glick in Etoile
(Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)
Jump to:

If you were a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, then you'll want to watch the new series from the team: Étoile debuts on Thursday, April 24, and we'll help you watch it.

Quick links

Streaming: Prime Video
Free trial: Prime Video free trials

Étoile is about two struggling ballet companies, one based in New York City and the other in Paris. In order to save both of their institutions, they swap their top talent and shake up their line-up.

Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick lead the ensemble cast of the drama, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. And if you're a fan of gripping dramas (or ballet in particular), it's going to be one to stream.

So here's how to watch Étoile online or on TV.

How to watch Étoile

If you'd like to watch Étoile, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. That's because the series is coming to Prime Video, a video streaming service which is only available to members of Amazon Prime.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual plan. By default Prime Video has commercials but $3.99 / £2.99 extra per month gets rid of them. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

You'll be able to watch all of Étoile in that one month because the show releases all at once. All eight episodes of the season will arrive on Thursday, April 24.

How to watch Étoile for free

If you're curious about Étoile but don't know about signing up for Amazon Prime just for the show, then you'll be glad to know that there are ways to see it for free.

That's because Amazon Prime offers a free trial to new subscribers, which lasts 30 days. This lets you try out all the different facets of a Prime membership (not just Prime Video) for a month before rolling into a paid subscription.

If you've already used Amazon Prime, you're unfortunately not able to get the free trial. Instead you'll have to pay to use the service.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Writer

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

MasterChef season 15: theme, judges and everything we know about the Gordon Ramsay series

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric takes a side?

General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s secrets and betrayal push Carly to do the unthinkable?

See more latest
Most Popular
Laura Wright and Steve Burton as Carly and Jason talking in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s secrets and betrayal push Carly to do the unthinkable?
Karla Mosley as Dani taking a picture of Sean Freeman as Andre in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani and Andre go public?
Eric (John McCook) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talking in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric takes a side?
Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schule) with arms outstretched
Marie Antoinette season 2 finally gets BBC release date after over two-year wait for fans
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis in black in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis plots to take away Abbott Communications from Billy?
Diego Luna flying a Tie Fighter in Andor
Andor season 2 episode 1 gets special airing on ABC tonight, April 23
UnBroken poster
Netflix adds an award-winning documentary movie telling the incredible story of how 7 siblings escaped the Holocaust
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks doubtful in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: did Ridge just hint at Steffy and Hope's future?
Arielle Prepetit as Naomi frowning in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Bill’s surprising offer for Naomi?
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow reading paperwork and Cameron Mathison as Drew watching in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s accident leads to Drew’s lowest blow yet?
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch