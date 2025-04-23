How to watch Étoile: stream the new drama series online or on TV

If you were a fan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, then you'll want to watch the new series from the team: Étoile debuts on Thursday, April 24, and we'll help you watch it.

Étoile is about two struggling ballet companies, one based in New York City and the other in Paris. In order to save both of their institutions, they swap their top talent and shake up their line-up.

Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick lead the ensemble cast of the drama, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. And if you're a fan of gripping dramas (or ballet in particular), it's going to be one to stream.

So here's how to watch Étoile online or on TV.



How to watch Étoile

If you'd like to watch Étoile, you'll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. That's because the series is coming to Prime Video, a video streaming service which is only available to members of Amazon Prime.

A subscription to Amazon Prime costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 for an annual plan. By default Prime Video has commercials but $3.99 / £2.99 extra per month gets rid of them. Here's how to remove commercials from Prime Video.

You'll be able to watch all of Étoile in that one month because the show releases all at once. All eight episodes of the season will arrive on Thursday, April 24.

How to watch Étoile for free

If you're curious about Étoile but don't know about signing up for Amazon Prime just for the show, then you'll be glad to know that there are ways to see it for free.

That's because Amazon Prime offers a free trial to new subscribers, which lasts 30 days. This lets you try out all the different facets of a Prime membership (not just Prime Video) for a month before rolling into a paid subscription.

If you've already used Amazon Prime, you're unfortunately not able to get the free trial. Instead you'll have to pay to use the service.