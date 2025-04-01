Étoile: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series

After creating, in our opinion, one of the best TV shows of all time in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s next TV show will stay on the stage, but focus on a much different art form, as the new Prime Video original series Étoile takes place in the world of modern ballet.

Though Amy Sherman-Palladino gets the headlines, Étoile is another collaboration with her husband Daniel Palladino, who also was a creator of both Mrs. Maisel and their other fan-favorite series Gilmore Girls. Also reuniting with Sherman-Palladino for this new series is Mrs. Maisel breakout star Luke Kirby. But there are some new faces as part of the cast that help make this an exciting show to look out for in 2025.

Below, we dive into everything you need to know about Étoile.

Étoile premieres exclusively worldwide on Prime Video on Thursday, April 24.

All eight episodes of the inaugural season will be available to stream right away.

In order to watch Étoile, you must have a Prime Video subscription. If you don’t currently have one, you can either add the streamer as a standalone service or get it as part of a general Amazon subscription.

Étoile cast

Luke Kirby headlines the new series, but he is joined by Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Killing Eve), LaMay Zhang (debut role) and Simon Callow (The Boy That Never Was) as part of the regular cast. Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) will be a recurring guest star.

Kirby was an Emmy-winner for his recurring guest role as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but now he takes the lead as the head of the New York ballet company in this series.

Gainsbourg, who is best known for her work with Lars Von Trier in movies like Melancholia and Nymphomaniac, plays Kirby’s opposite, the leader of the Paris ballet company at the center of the story.

Image 1 of 5 Yanic Truesdale and Charlotte Gainsbourg in Étoile (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video) Luke Kirby in Étoile (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video) Lou de Laâge in Étoile (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video) Gideon Glick in Étoile (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video) ballet dancers performing in Étoile (Image credit: Philippe Antonello/Prime Video)

Étoile plot

Here is the official synopsis for Étoile:

“The original new series is set in both New York and Paris, and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.”

This is the second series that Sherman-Palladino has created to be centered around ballet, the previous being Bunheads, which ran for two seasons on what was then ABC Family.

Étoile trailer

Watch the trailer for Étoile right here:

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Étoile behind the scenes

Étoile is an Amazon-MGM Studios production, executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and Dhana Rivera Gilbert, with Scott Ellis as a co-executive producer.

Prime Video has already green-lit Étoile season 2.