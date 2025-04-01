Étoile: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series
Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg star in Sherman-Palladino’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follow-up.
After creating, in our opinion, one of the best TV shows of all time in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s next TV show will stay on the stage, but focus on a much different art form, as the new Prime Video original series Étoile takes place in the world of modern ballet.
Though Amy Sherman-Palladino gets the headlines, Étoile is another collaboration with her husband Daniel Palladino, who also was a creator of both Mrs. Maisel and their other fan-favorite series Gilmore Girls. Also reuniting with Sherman-Palladino for this new series is Mrs. Maisel breakout star Luke Kirby. But there are some new faces as part of the cast that help make this an exciting show to look out for in 2025.
Below, we dive into everything you need to know about Étoile.
Étoile release date
Étoile premieres exclusively worldwide on Prime Video on Thursday, April 24.
All eight episodes of the inaugural season will be available to stream right away.
In order to watch Étoile, you must have a Prime Video subscription. If you don’t currently have one, you can either add the streamer as a standalone service or get it as part of a general Amazon subscription.
Étoile cast
Luke Kirby headlines the new series, but he is joined by Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Killing Eve), LaMay Zhang (debut role) and Simon Callow (The Boy That Never Was) as part of the regular cast. Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) will be a recurring guest star.
Kirby was an Emmy-winner for his recurring guest role as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but now he takes the lead as the head of the New York ballet company in this series.
Gainsbourg, who is best known for her work with Lars Von Trier in movies like Melancholia and Nymphomaniac, plays Kirby’s opposite, the leader of the Paris ballet company at the center of the story.
Étoile plot
Here is the official synopsis for Étoile:
“The original new series is set in both New York and Paris, and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions: swapping their most talented stars.”
This is the second series that Sherman-Palladino has created to be centered around ballet, the previous being Bunheads, which ran for two seasons on what was then ABC Family.
Étoile trailer
Watch the trailer for Étoile right here:
Étoile behind the scenes
Étoile is an Amazon-MGM Studios production, executive produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino and Dhana Rivera Gilbert, with Scott Ellis as a co-executive producer.
Prime Video has already green-lit Étoile season 2.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
This April Fools' Day deal is no prank — buy classic movies and TV shows at big discounts
I finally watched The Night Agent season 2 — I wish I hadn't bothered!