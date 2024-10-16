The Boy That Never Was: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

The Boy That Never Was season 1 stars Toni O'Rourke as Robin and Colin Morgan as Harry.

The Boy That Never Was season 1 is a new four-part psychological thriller starring Colin Morgan and Toni O’ Rourke as Irish couple Harry and Robin Lonergan, who face every parent's worst nightmare after their three-year-old son, Dillon, dies in an earthquake in Morocco and his body is never recovered.

Three years later the grieving husband and wife are attempting to rebuild their lives in Dublin when Harry becomes obsessed with a boy that he spots on his commute, believing him to be his son, now aged six. Yet subsequent events threaten to tear apart their marriage and expose secrets about the night their child went missing…

Here’s everything we know about this tragedy thriller with a love story at its heart…

The Boy That Never Was gets its UK premiere on Tuesday, October 29 at 9pm on Alibi with a double-bill. It concludes the following Tuesday with another double-bill.

All episodes will be available as a box set on demand via Sky, Virgin Media and Now.

The four-part series originally aired on RTÉ Television in September 2024.

The Boy That Never Was — premise

Viewers meet struggling artists Harry and Robin living a blissful life at their home in

Essaouira, Morocco where they live with their three-year-old son, Dillon.

Tragically, however, one evening, while waiting on Robin to return home from her job at a local hotel, Harry leaves Dillon sleeping alone in their apartment while he steps out briefly.

In that moment, everything changes. An earthquake hits and, despite Harry racing back to rescue Dillon, their home is reduced to rubble. Tragically, after an exhaustive rescue attempt, Dillon is declared dead, although his body is never recovered.

Three years later the grieving couple have returned to Dublin when Harry becomes convinced that he’s sighted Dillon. Desperate to be reunited with his son, he obsessively tries to track the boy down, bringing his marriage to breaking point in the process.

Yet the idea of their son being alive isn’t as far-fetched as those around him believe. When Harry obtains footage from the train station Robin deletes it without him knowing. Is she hiding a secret that could tear them apart or trying to protect her troubled husband from himself?

“This is a four-part tragedy thriller series about a young couple living a bohemian life. He's a painter, she's an architect, but she's working in a bar. Tragedy strikes when an earthquake hits Morocco and their young son Dillon goes missing and is presumed dead. Three years later, the father thinks he sees him in Dublin,” explains series director Hannah Quinn. “It’s a story that's full of heartbreak, tragedy, grief, redemption and forgiveness, and it's got a brilliant twist at the end!”

Robin and Harry in the aftermath of the earthquake. (Image credit: RTE/UKTV/Subotica)

The Boy That Never Was cast

Colin Morgan (Belfast, Legend) stars as Harry Lonergan.

Toni O’Rourke (God’s Creatures, Calm with Horses) plays Robin Lonergan.

Kerr Logan (Alias Grace, Strike) plays Robin’s brother Ollie.

Simon Callow (The Witcher, The Rebel) stars as Cozimo, the family’s close friend in Morocco.

The four-parter also stars Mansour Badri (The Spy) as Fadoul Kadiri, Kelly Campbell (Vikings) as Eva Doyle, Woman in Train Station, Cillian O'Sullivan (In from the Cold) as Dave Garrick and real life brother and sister Emily and John O’Neill as Dillon aged three and The Boy in the Train Station/Dillon aged six respectively.

“I thought the casting was going to be the hardest, but I just happened to come across as an eight year old boy who could play the older Dillon and he happened to have a sister, and they worked out incredibly. Emily and John are just magnificent,” explains director Hannah. “Colin Morgan and Toni O'Rourke plays our leads, Harry and Robin, and they have just owned these parts, giving 120% every day.

“They are really hard parts - there's a lot of sadness one day, and then on the same day, they've got to be happy when we flashback to happier times. They have come in completely having done all their homework and getting changed really quickly to keep us on schedule. It’s been amazing to watch them and we've had a brilliant time working together.”

Toni filming with Emily in Morocco. (Image credit: RTE/UKTV/Subotica)

The Boy That Never Was — filming locations

The series was filmed on location in Morocco and Ireland. According to the production notes it was a whirlwind shoot taking place over 23 days in Essaouira and Casablanca in Morocco and 13 days in Ireland.

“Not a lot of shows have this level of contrast between cultures and countries,” says Colin Morgan, who plays Harry. “This show is exciting and very visually satisfying to watch. Morocco represents vibrancy, colour, spice, heat, adventure, freedom for Harry. Ireland has some of these qualities, but Harry is attracted to Morocco in other ways. Harry leads the way there - it is his dream to live there - and it says a lot about Robin that she goes there with him.”

“Their dream is quite literally shattered by a natural disaster,” says Colin. “When they return to Ireland, Harry has to embrace the life they left behind. Ireland represents something difficult for him.”

The Lonergans with Cozimo in Morocco in happier times. (Image credit: RTE/UKTV/Subotica)

The Boy That Never Was trailer

Check out the trailer for The Boy That Never Was, where you get a real sense of what to expect from this suspenseful thriller.

Speaking about the show’s target audience, Hannah says: “I think if they like crying their eyes out, if they like a good tearjerker, or if they enjoy family drama, family life, seeing young children and lots of cats and animals in Morocco! The actors are just amazing. It's a really good story, seeing what the characters have to go through, how they survive, how they cope, and how they'll come out the other side - they're magnificent and it's a really great story.”

The Boy That Never Was episode guide

Behind the scenes and more on The Boy That Never Was

The Boy That Never Was is directed by Hannah Quinn (Vikings: Valhalla, The Stranger Fate: The Winx Saga,) and is based on the debut novel by the same name by Irish author Karen Perry, the pseudonym of Paul Perry and Karen Gillece.

The series is co-written by Jo Spain (Harry Wild, Taken Down) and screenwriter David Logan (Harry Wild, To Olivia).

Cinematography is by Tim Fleming (Once, Jimi – All is by my side, Fate: The Winx Saga). Production design is by Jon Beer (Vikings, Abigail). The editor is Darragh Moran (Alex Rider, Redemption) and the music is by Kormac (Tarrac, Professionals).