Blue Moon: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ethan Hawke movie

Broadway history gets the big screen treatment in the 2025 new movie Blue Moon, the latest collaboration between Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater. The movie tells the story of Lorenz Hart, a lyricist who was a collaborator of the famed Richard Rodgers before he became eclipsed by the pairing of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Of course Hawke and Linklater are themselves a significant duo. Together they’ve made the Before trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, Before Midnight), The Newton Boys, Waking Life, Fast Food Nation and Boyhood. Blue Moon marks their seventh collaboration, but the first since Boyhood 11 years ago.

Read on to learn more about Blue Moon, including when it is premiering, who else stars in it and some early reviews on the movie.

Blue Moon is premiering in Los Angeles and New York on October 17 before it expands to movie theaters across the US on October 24.

At this time there is no UK release date for Blue Moon.

Blue Moon cast

In addition to Hawke playing Lorenz Hart, the Blue Moon cast features other recognizable stars, including Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

Qualley, who is coming off the Oscar-winning movie The Substance and also stars in another 2025 movie Honey Don’t!, plays Elizabeth Weiland in the movie.

Cannavale, meanwhile, plays a character named Eddie. An Emmy winner for Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire, Cannavale has also starred in recent movies like Ezra, MaXXXine and Unstoppable.

A Golden Globe and Emmy nominee himself, Andrew Scott plays Richard Rogers in Blue Moon. After coming off acclaimed performances in All of Us Strangers and Ripley, Scott is once again earning buzz for his performance in Blue Moon, having won the Best Supporting Performance trophy from the Berlin International Film Festival.

Blue Moon plot

Written by Robert Kaplow, here is the official synopsis for Blue Moon:

“On the evening of March 31, 1943, legendary lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi’s bar as his former collaborator Richard Rodgers celebrates the opening night of his ground-breaking hit musical Oklahoma!.”

Blue Moon trailer

There is no trailer for Blue Moon at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

Blue Moon reviews

Having premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2025, a number of reviews have been written for Blue Moon. As of May 13, the movie has a strong 96% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Richard Linklater movies

We’ve already gone over the movies that Linklater and Hawke have done together, but Linklater is a five-time Oscar nominee that has a varied filmography that has made him one of the more interesting filmmakers working. Here’s a look at his list of feature directing credits:

It’s Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books (1988)

Slacker (1990)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Before Sunrise (1995)

SubUrbia (1996)

The Newton Boys (1998)

Waking Life (2001)

Tape (2001)

School of Rock (2003)

Before Sunset (2004)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Inning by Inning: A Portrait of a Coach (2008)

Me and Orson Welles (2008)

Bernie (2011)

Before Midnight (2013)

Boyhood (2014)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

Last Flag Flying (2017)

Where’d You Go Bernadette (2019)

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Hit Man (2024)

Blue Moon behind the scenes

Linklater also serves as a producer on Blue Moon, alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss. The movie is a production from Sony Picture Classics, Renovo Media Group, Detour Pictures, Wild Atlantic Pictures and Cinetic Media, in association with Not to Be Seen Productions, Under the Influence Productions and Concord Originals.