Ezra: cast, plot and everything we know

Ezra — previously known as Inappropriate Behaviour — is a new comedy from Tony Goldwyn (The Last Kiss).

Described as a "funny at times devastating, all-around heart-warming and honest tale", Ezra follows Max Bernal, a late-night comedy writer who's turned away from his former success to become a not-so-successful stand-up comedian. Max hasn't just made an ill-advised career change, either, as he's also blown up his marriage to his ex-wife, Jenna, and has had to move back in with his father.

The pair remain at odds about how best to look after their 11-year-old autistic son, Ezra, a conflict that prompts Max to kidnap his own son and take him on the cross-country road trip of a lifetime.

Here's what we know about Ezra so far...

We don't have a confirmed Ezra release date at the time of writing. But we do know the film is due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to include the relevant information here;

Ezra cast

The Watcher star Bobby Cannavale leads the cast as Max Bernal. Bobby Cannavale stars opposite his real-life partner, Rose Byrne, who's playing Max's ex-wife, Jenna.

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro plays Max's father, and newcomer William Fitzgerald plays Max's son, Ezra.

In addition, the film also features Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), and Whoopi Golberg (Ghost), though their roles in the film have not been disclosed just yet.

Ezra plot

The full plot summary for the film (shared by Mister Smith Entertainment) reads: the movie "is a comic drama about the relationship between Max Brandel (BOBBY CANNAVALE), a formerly successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, and his brilliant but complicated nine-year-old son Ezra, who struggles with autism.

"Having recently blown up both his career and his marriage, Max now lives with his father, Stan (ROBERT DE NIRO), a gifted chef whose eccentricities caused him to lose his restaurant and become a doorman. Max, profoundly at odds with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend about how to address their son’s needs, decides to kidnap Ezra and take him on a cross-country odyssey, with hilariously disastrous results."

Is there an Ezra trailer?

Not yet, but as soon as one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here, so keep checking back!

Who is working on Ezra?

Actor and director Tony Goldwyn is behind the camera on Ezra as the director, working from the screenplay penned by Tony Spiridakis. Spiridakis drew from his own experience of raising a neurodiverse child to bring the film to life.