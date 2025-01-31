Twinless: cast, plot and everything we know about the Dylan O’Brien movie

How would you react if you lost the person that you were closest to? How would you feel if that person also happened to be your twin? That is the basic concept of the 2025 new movie Twinless, which stars Dylan O’Brien and is already one of the most acclaimed movies of the year.

Having premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Twinless earned raves from critics and hardware from the fans, as the movie took home the festival’s Audience Award (handed out to the festival favorite from attendees). In recent years that prize has been taken by notable movies like Didi, CODA and Minari. Could this be the start of a similar track for Twinless?

It’s still a bit early to know, but what we do know about the movie you can read about directly below.

At this time Twinless does not have a release date. Nor does it have a US distributor.

As of publication, Twinless did not make a deal with a distributor, so we’ll have to wait and see who picks it up and when they may consider rolling it out.

Twinless cast

We’ve already mentioned that Dylan O’Brien headlines the movie. The Saturday Night, Maze Runner and Teen Wolf star plays a twin who has lost their sibling and attends a twin bereavement group.

Also starring in the movie is James Sweeney, playing another twin in the group that connects with O’Brien’s character. Sweeney is an independent filmmaker and actor, with Twinless being his biggest project to date.

Among the rest of the cast are Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil), Tasha Smith (Bad Boys: Ride or Die) and Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary).

Twinless plot

Sweeney wrote the screenplay for Twinless. Here is the synopsis, courtesy of Sundance:

“Two young men meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.”

The festival also describes the movie as dealing with themes “like loss, loneliness and codependency head-on.”

Twinless trailer

There is no trailer for Twinless at this time. One likely won’t be made available until the movie is picked up by a distributor and given a release date. Whenever that changes though, we’ll add the trailer here shortly after it becomes available online.

Twinless reviews

Twinless was one of the top-reviewed movies at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, with it earning a 100% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of January 31.

Twinless director

In addition to starring and writing Twinless, James Sweeney is also the director of the movie. Sweeney’s lone feature credit prior to Twinless is the 2019 movie Straight Up. Beyond that, he has worked primarily in shorts.