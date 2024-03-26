Bad Boys: Ride or Die — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Will Smith movie

Fans of the Bad Boys franchise don't need to "woosah" and breathe any longer, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die is ready to make its debut as a part of the 2024 new movie lineup.

The fourth movie in the series once again sees Will Smith as Detective Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Detective Marcus Burnett team up to try to unconventionally solve a flashy and explosive case on the big screen. Unlike the previous times though, in the new movie, the duo faces their toughest obstacles yet as both their reputations and lives are on the line.

Want to know more? Here's everything we know about Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die premieres exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, June 7, in the US. That puts the movie in direct competition with The Crow and The Watchers, which also debut on that date.

In the UK, Bad Boys: Ride or Die premieres in cinemas on June 5.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die plot

Here is the official synopsis of Bad Boys: Ride or Die:

"This summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your seat action and outrageous comedy but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run."

The script was penned by Chris Bremner.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die cast

It wouldn’t be a Bad Boys film without Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and both are back for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Neither hardly needs an introduction, as their resumes are extensive, but Smith is an Academy Award-winning actor, having claimed the trophy for King Richard, and he's also recently starred in Emancipation, Gemini Man and Aladdin. Lawrence shot to superstardom with his hit series Martin, and he's starred in several comedic blockbusters like Big Mama's House, Death at a Funeral and Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins.

Helping to round out the Bad Boys: Ride or Die cast are the following:

Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer

Looking at the trailer, Mike and Marcus have quite the undertaking in the new movie. Take a look at the trailer below.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are a directing duo and they again teamed up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die. While they’ve done small screen work with episodes of Snowfall and Ms. Marvel, here is a list of their feature credits.