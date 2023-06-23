Survival of the Thickest: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series

While there are plenty of reasons to visit the movie theaters to see one of the 2023 summer blockbuster movies, Survival of the Thickest offers a good reason to stay home.

The series is inspired by funny woman Michelle Buteau’s book of essays, and follows the exploits of Mavis Beaumont, played by Buteau, as she tries to jumpstart her personal and professional life in the wake of an unexpected breakup with her boyfriend. Mavis finds that despite this being an awkward and anxious period in her life, it may just prove to be equally exciting.

Here’s everything we know about Survival of the Thickest.

Survival of the Thickest premieres on Netflix on Thursday, July 13.

Survival of the Thickest trailer

The trailer in itself is funny, so we can only imagine how entertaining the actual series will be. Check out the video clip for yourself.

Survival of the Thickest plot

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays."

Survival of the Thickest cast

Garcelle Beauvais, Survival of the Thickest (Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest stars series creator Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont. Buteau is quite the comedic actress and has showcased her talent in the First Wives Club over on BET Plus, and the films Clerks III and Moonshot. Many may also recognize her voice as she narrates The Circle.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may also be happy to hear that series additionally stars Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina. Beauvais is a trained actress that shot to superstardom on The Jamie Foxx Show and has recently appeared in Black Girl Missing and Caught in His Web.

Rounding out the main cast are the following:

Tone Bell (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) as Khalil

Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married?) as Marley

Liza Treyger (Nope) as Jade

Taylor Selé (Queens) as Jacque

Marouane Zotti (I May Destroy You) as Luca

Anissa Felix (The Good Fight) as India

Anthony Michael Lopez (The Walking Dead) as Brian

How to watch Survival of the Thickest

Survival of the Thickest is a Netflix original series. If you’re hoping to watch the comedy, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.