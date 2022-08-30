Clerks III: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Who would have thought Kevin Smith would be giving fans of his View Askewniverse collection a third Clerks movie almost 30 years after the original film debuted? Ask, and ye shall receive: the gang is back together and Clerks III is heading to theaters in September.

This time around, when Randal has a brush with death, it forces him to reevaluate where he is in life and what he wants to accomplish. Instead of obsessing over movies all day, he decides to film his own movie and recruits his friends to help him make it. Hijinks ensue.

There's a true-to-life link between Clerks III and the franchise's creator (and writer and director) Kevin Smith: Smith suffered a heart attack in 2018 after appearing at a comedy show.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clerks III.

Clerks III is heading to theaters on September 13 in the US and selected theaters in the UK on September 16.

There are currently no plans for the movie to release on a streaming platform at the time of the movie's theatrical release.

Who is in the Clerks III cast?

Amazingly, after almost 30 years since the first Clerks movie came out in 1994, the original cast is coming back for more in Clerks III.

Here’s a list of the Clerks III cast and the characters they play:

Kevin Smith as Silent Bob

Jason Mewes as Jay

Jeff Anderson as Randal

Brian O’Halloran as Dante

Rosario Dawson as Becky

Trevor Fehrman as Elias

Ben Affleck, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Justin Long and Fred Armisen are also expected to appear.

What is Clerks III about?

Written and directed by Kevin Smith, Clerks III is the sequel to 1994’s Clerks and 2006’s Clerks II, and it’s one of the nine movies making up Smith’s View Askewniverse.

Filmed almost entirely in the same convenience store as the first two movies, the story follows Randal as he makes a movie worthy of his love for film after having a heart attack. He asks Dante, Elias, Silent Bob and Jay to help him, and naturally things start to get nuts. Randal’s movie revolves around the convenience store, which is also where most of the Clerks action has always been based, so it’s incredibly meta.

Given that everything in the movie is tied to the same greater View Askewniverse that also includes Smith’s other movies like Chasing Amy and Dogma, expect there to be lots of crossovers that seem to bend time and space.

Is there a trailer for Clerks III?

"That’s how we did it in the 90s, son!" There is indeed a trailer for Clerks III and it does a fantastic job of setting up what’s coming in the movie.

How to watch Clerks III

Clerks III will be available to watch exclusively in theaters on September 13 in the US and in select UK theaters on September 16. At this time, there’s no indication of when the movie will be released in the streaming sphere, or which streaming platform it will land on for that matter.