Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Jesse Eisenberg movie

Dominic Sessa, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Justice Smith in Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Movie magic has been used to bring the art of magic to the big screen in the Now You See Me franchise, and it will do so again with the third entry, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, part of the lineup of 2025 new movies.

It’s been nine years since Now You See Me 2 debuted, and like any good magic trick it is back, this time with a mix of fresh faces and the franchise staples. We’ve got everything you need to know about all of that right here.

When is the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t release date? Who stars in the movie? What is it about? Read on to get the answers to those questions and more.

The premiere date for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is November 14 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world. The movie will be playing exclusively in movie theaters at that time.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t cast

The constants in the Now You See Me franchise have been Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder and Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, and they are all back for this third movie. So is original star Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, who starred in the first movie but was not in the second (replaced by Lizyzy Caplan, who appears to be MIA this time around). The quartet’s characters make up the movie’s central group, The Four Horsemen.

Another returning star is Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley, a veteran magician that advises the Horseman. Mark Ruffalo has also been an ally to the Horsemen over the course of the first two movies, but he is not listed in the official credits from Lionsgate, though according to multiple reports he will be reprising his role as Dylan Rhodes.

There are also a number of new additions to the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t cast, including Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie) and Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time).

Image 1 of 3 Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco in Now You See Me: Now You Don't (Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate) Woody Harrelson and Morgan Freeman in Now You See Me: Now You Don't (Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate) Rosamund Pike in Now You See Me: Now You Don't (Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t plot

From a screenplay written by Seth Grahame-Smith, Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, here is the official synopsis for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t:

“The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.”

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer

Get a preview of all the magic set to be unveiled with the Now You See Me: Now You Don’t trailer directly below:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t director

The third movie in the franchise brings the third director to oversee things, as Ruben Fleischer directs Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (Louis Leterrier directed the first movie, while Jon M. Chu directed the second).

Fleischer has previously worked with Now You See Me stalwarts Eisenberg and Harrelson in the Zombieland franchise. More recently, he is one of the executive producers on the NBC comedy St. Denis Medical (he also directed a couple of the sitcom’s episodes).

Here is a full look at his list of feature directing credits:

Zombieland (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Gangster Squad (2013)

Venom (2018)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Uncharted (2022)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t behind the scenes

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is a Lionsgate, Summit Entertainment and The Fusion Media production, with Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Bobby Cohen serving as producers.