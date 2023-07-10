The Holdovers: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

Nearly 20 years after the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Sideways, Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti are reuniting with a brand new movie in 2023, The Holdovers.

It's actually been six years since we have seen an Alexander Payne movie (2017's Downsizing), so it's exciting to have a new entry from the filmmaker who has made some fan-favorite films in the past. Not to mention that at least ahead of its premiere, there is probably going to be some strong speculation for The Holdovers as another Oscar contender for Payne.

With that in mind, here is everything that we know right now about The Holdovers.

The Holdovers premieres on November 10. The official website for the movie says that November 10 is its limited release, so expect that to mean it'll pop up in New York and Los Angeles on November 10 before expanding to additional cities and regions in the US.

As far as what that means for the movie's release in the UK and abroad, that's TBD.

The Holdovers plot

In a rare occurrence for Payne, he did not write The Holdovers. Instead, the movie was penned by David Hemingson, whose most notable previous credits are Kitchen Confidential and Whiskey Cavalier.

The movie focuses on Paul Hunham, a universally disliked professor at a prep school called Barton Academy. With no family and nowhere to go around the holidays in 1970, he stays on campus to supervise students who couldn't go home. After a few days, only one person is left: a troublemaking 17-year-old named Angus, a good student whose bad behavior always threatens to get him expelled. Along with the school's head cook Mary, whose own son was recently lost in Vietnam, the three form an unlikely bond as they spend Christmas together during two very snowy weeks in New England.

The Holdovers cast

Paul Giamatti headlines The Holdovers cast, playing the disliked professor Paul Hunham. Giamatti is an Oscar-nominated actor for Cinderella Man, though many thought he was snubbed for a nomination the last time he worked with Payne on Sideways. Other notable recent Giamatti roles include Gunpowder Milkshake, Jungle Cruise and his role on the hit series Billions, which he returns to with the upcoming Billions season 7.

Also starring in the movie is Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Mary and Dominic Sessa as Angus. Randolph is best known for her roles in The Idol, Only Murders in the Building and The Lost City. Sessa, meanwhile, is making his movie debut with the role.

According to IMDb , Tate Donovan (Ghosted), Carrie Preston (Claws), Gillian Vigman (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Michael Provost (Fear Street: Part Two — 1978), Brady Hepner (The Black Phone) and Colleen Clinton (Blue Bloods) are among the other cast members of the film.

The Holdovers trailer

There is no trailer for The Holdovers yet. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

Alexander Payne movies

We've mentioned a couple of movies from Alexander Payne's career, but here is the full list of his feature directing credits: