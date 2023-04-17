The Idol: release date, cast, teaser of the new series from The Weeknd

HBO is hoping to catch lightning in a bottle again with The Idol, a new series from the creator of the cabler’s smash hit Euphoria, Sam Levinson, and music superstar The Weeknd.

The new series has been getting a lot of attention ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, one month before it hits HBO.

Here’s everything we know about The Idol.

The Idol will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max on June 4.

There’s no word on when the series will premiere in the UK but we’ll have that for you as soon as more information is available.

The Idol plot

There's a lot of buzz about The Idol. Here's the official logline from HBO: "After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol cast

Lily-Rose Depp has been making a name for herself in Hollywood for years. Some of her projects include roles in Wolf, Silent Night and Tusk.

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye makes his acting debut in The Idol. The prolific musician has lots of experience in front of the camera in his many music videos, of course, and he lent his voice to a character in a 2022 episode of The Simpsons, but The Idol will be his first real acting gig.

Many members of The Idol cast are musicians themselves and will presumably play themselves in the series.

Here's the full cast list:

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye as Tedros

Troye Sivan (Boy Erased) as Caleb

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is My Name)

Eli Roth (Cabin Fever)

Hari Nef (Assassination Nation)

Jane Adams (Happiness)

Jennie Ruby Jane (Blackpink)

Mike Dean

Moses Sumney (Creed) as Izaak

Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother)

Ramsey

Suzanna Son (Red Rocket) as Chloe

Hank Azaria (The Simpsons)

The Idol trailer

Here's a look at the latest teaser:

How to watch The Idol

The Idol will air in the US on HBO and HBO Max. In order to watch you'll need either a subscription to HBO through your cable provider or a subscription to HBO Max.

As soon as we learn more about when and where The Idol will air in the UK, we'll add it here.